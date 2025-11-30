Who are Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali? Bengali influencer rides sympathy wave after private video with girlfriend goes viral

A private video of the popular Bengali influencer, Sofik SK, and his girlfriend, Dustu Sonali, was allegedly leaked online by a common friend.

After the 15-minute leaked clip went viral, the Palli Gram TV creator and his girlfriend issued an emotional apology to fans on their respective Instagram handles, claiming that the video was leaked by someone whom they once trusted "like a brother".

The couple has since garnered a lot of support from Sofik's loyal fans.

Also Read | Sajal Malik: Another Pakistani TikToker goes viral with leaked private video

Who is Sofik SK? Sofik SK is a Bengali content creator with over half a million followers on social media. He often makes videos featuring his partner and fellow content creator, Dustu Sonali.

The Palli Gram TV creator has nearly 45 videos on Instagram, most of which show him dancing and lip-syncing to songs.

Who is Dustu Sonali? Dustu Sonali's Instagram bio lists her as an “artist”. Currently, she has nearly 312,000 followers and 130 posts.

She often features in videos shared by Sofik SK.

Also Read | Techie burns self alive after uncle blackmails her with ‘private’ videos

Couple's emotional apology Addressing the issue on their individual handles, the couple blamed their friend for leaking the private video, claiming that he was blackmailing them.

Dustu Sonali clarified that it was a private moment between her and her boyfriend, and leaking a video of it has ruined her life; she is currently unable to leave her house. She also shared that she has filed a case against the said friend and plans to drag his family if he escalates the matter.

Meanwhile, an emotional Sofik SK said that he considered the friend like a brother and had trusted him with the passwords to both their phones. "Even I didn't have this video. My girlfriend had it. We trusted a friend with our phones, who knew our passwords," he said.

"He took the video and used it to blackmail us. When I stopped contact, he posted it online. I considered him like a brother, but he betrayed that trust,” he added.

Sofik SK sees surges in followers Riding the sympathy wave, Sofik has seen a rapid surge in followers. Less than a week after the private video leak, the influencer's followers grew from 463,000 (463K) to 510,000 (510K).

This also marked a significant spike in his engagement.

Also Read | Pragya Nagra caught in controversy after alleged leaked private video goes viral

Sofik SK latest video Sofik didn't let the controversy hinder his content creator journey and has posted three videos since the video leak. In the latest video, he can he seen lying on the bed with his phone in his hand as a sombre Bengali song, ‘Amake Amar Moton,’ plays in the background.

“Sad song #sofik #new video #new post #sofik,” he captioned the post.