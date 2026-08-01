Popular Bollywood influencer Freddy Birdy shared a post on Instagram. The post is about Hrithik Roshan, and the man himself has responded to it.

“The world owes an apology to Hritik Roshan,” says the post. The 1 August post has garnered nearly 40,000 likes. But, it got more traction after the Bollywood actor replied to it.

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“My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore, right?” wrote Hrithik Roshan.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is there renewed sympathy for Hrithik Roshan on social media? ⌵ Renewed sympathy for Hrithik Roshan has emerged due to a reassessment of his past controversies, particularly following Kangana Ranaut's recent comments that stirred criticism and led many to reflect on Roshan’s earlier public feud. 2 What was Hrithik Roshan's response to the Instagram post about needing an apology? ⌵ Hrithik Roshan responded by highlighting the systemic issues in society, stating that siding with one person against another often ignores important context and facts. 3 How did social media users react to Hrithik Roshan's comments? ⌵ Social media users reacted positively, with many supporting Roshan and acknowledging that he handled the controversy with dignity while questioning the fairness of his past treatment. 4 What was the context of the original feud between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut? ⌵ The feud began in 2016 and involved public allegations and counter-allegations that played out across various media platforms, leading to significant public criticism of Roshan. 5 Should Hrithik Roshan's previous criticisms be reconsidered in light of recent events? ⌵ Yes, many argue that recent controversies surrounding Kangana Ranaut warrant a reconsideration of Roshan's past criticisms, suggesting they were unfair given the context of her comments.

The context of the post may be confusing for someone who has not been following Bollywood and Indian politics.

This post reflects renewed sympathy for Hrithik Roshan, following recent Gen Z protests. It stems from a decade-old controversy that has resurfaced amid current politics.

Back in 2016, Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan had a public feud. Allegations and counter-allegations extensively played out across the media. Many sided with Ranaut over Roshan at the time. He faced considerable public criticism throughout that controversy.

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Cut to July 2026: Ranaut made controversial comments about Gen Z protesters. These remarks targeted the Jantar Mantar demonstration. Her comments were widely condemned as ‘vile’ and ‘hostile’.

This has prompted people to reassess the 2016 feud. Those supporting the student protests now view Ranaut differently. They argue her recent behaviour reveals a consistent pattern. This pattern, they suggest, was present during the Roshan controversy, too.

Consequently, many now feel Roshan was unfairly criticised back then. This post reflects that reassessment.

Social Media Reaction “Stop being a nice guy all the time. It did not help you,” told an Instagram user to Hrithik Roshan over his latest comments.

“Most sane people knew she was making it up without any proof. India has no gender-neutral stalking law that directly protects men; the primary anti-stalking provision explicitly applies only to men who stalk women. Really sad state of affairs,” wrote another user.

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Another user commented, “Better late than never, but this proves that it’s not always the man who’s at fault. A woman can be wrong, too.”

“This is how a sensible gentleman speaks,” posted another.

“Never apologise for holding the higher ground,” came from another.

One user wrote, “I never needed 'A vs B' logic to see the truth. I believed you from the start because you spoke through facts and proof, while all she had was talk. Respect to you for staying silent and dignified.”

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.