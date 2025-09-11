Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Meet the Apple designer behind the slimmest iPhone yet

Apple has unveiled its slimmest iPhone yet, the iPhone Air, and at the centre of its design is London-born industrial designer Abidur Chowdhury. Speaking at the launch event in Cupertino, Chowdhury described the device as “a paradox you have to hold to believe,” adding that the company set out to “make an iPhone that feels like a piece of the future.”

The iPhone Air is thinner and smaller than previous models, crafted in titanium, and priced at ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB variant in India. Despite its compact form, the device promises all-day battery life thanks to new optimisation software. It features a single camera with a telephoto lens and AI-powered enhancements for photography.

Who is Abidur Chowdhury? Chowdhury was born and raised in London and is now based in San Francisco, where he works with Apple’s industrial design team. A graduate in Product Design and Technology from Loughborough University, he has been recognised with several awards, including the James Dyson Foundation Bursary, the New Designers Kenwood Appliances Award, and a Red Dot Design Award in 2016 for his “Plug and Play” concept.

Before joining Apple in 2019, Chowdhury worked with design firms in the UK, ran his own consultancy, and collaborated with global agencies and start-ups. At Apple, he has contributed to multiple innovations, the latest being the iPhone Air. Describing his philosophy, he says he is driven by creating products “people can’t bear to be without.”

iPhone Air And The iPhone 17 Line-up The iPhone Air introduces a redesigned camera plateau that integrates cameras, chipsets, and system modules, leaving room for a high-density battery. Alongside it, Apple also launched the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — all powered by the new A19 Pro chip, featuring enhanced cameras, larger displays, and fresh colour options.

Also Read | 7 biggest moments from Apple’s iPhone Air event you need to know