Who is Ajitesh Argal? India's U-19 World Cup winner-turned-umpire in IPL 2026 has a strong Virat Kohli connection

Remember Ajitesh Argal from Virat Kohli-led India's triumphant 2008 U-19 World Cup-winning team? Defending 160 runs in the final against South Africa, Argal formed an effective new-ball attack and dismissing Pieter Malan and Rilee Rossouw to play a major role in India's win.

Argal's figures of 2/7 in five overs broke the backbone of South African run chase, which also earned him the Player of the Match award. That victory brought Kohli into the limelight, who went on to become a successful Indian captain and eventually one of the greatest batters in modern day cricket.

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The duo never played cricket together again, but life came a full circle when Kohli and Argal met once again on the cricket field on April 27 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). While Kohli was in his usual Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey, Argal stood as one of the on-field umpires in the IPL 2026.

As Kohli smoked Delhi Capitals' T Natarajan for two back-to-back sixes to lead RCB to a comprehensive nine-wicket win, the former RCB skipper made it a point to meet his old friend, walking out of the ground with a hug.

What led to Ajitesh Argal into umpiring? After the 2008 U-19 World Cup, the BCCI made it a point that all the triumphant members to get a team in the inaugural season of IPL. As said, Argal was picked up by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) but never got to play a single game.

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A medium-pace bowler, Argal too didn't had a great run at domestic level. He made his first-class debut for Baroda in 2008. Overall, Argal played 10 first-class matches, three List A games and six T20s, before calling off his short career in 2013. Following his career in cricket, Argal worked in the Income Tax Department while preparing for BCCI Umpiring Examinations.

He finally cleared the BCCI's umpiring exams in 2023 and has since been officiating in the domestic cricket. Argal's big break as an umpire came in Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year, officiating in four games.

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However, he finally made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2026 in a game between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium. He has also officiated in the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings clash, that saw many records being being rewritten.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in