Who is Ajitesh Argal? India's U-19 World Cup winner-turned-umpire in IPL 2026 has a strong Virat Kohli connection

Remember Ajitesh Argal from Virat Kohli-led India's triumphant 2008 U-19 World Cup-winning team? Defending 160 runs in the final against South Africa, Argal formed an effective new-ball attack and dismissing Pieter Malan and Rilee Rossouw to play a major role in India's win.
Argal's figures of 2/7 in five overs broke the backbone of South African run chase, which also earned him the Player of the Match award. That victory brought Kohli into the limelight, who went on to become a successful Indian captain and eventually one of the greatest batters in modern day cricket.
The duo never played cricket together again, but life came a full circle when Kohli and Argal met once again on the cricket field on April 27 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). While Kohli was in his usual Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) jersey, Argal stood as one of the on-field umpires in the IPL 2026.
As Kohli smoked Delhi Capitals' T Natarajan for two back-to-back sixes to lead RCB to a comprehensive nine-wicket win, the former RCB skipper made it a point to meet his old friend, walking out of the ground with a hug.
After the 2008 U-19 World Cup, the BCCI made it a point that all the triumphant members to get a team in the inaugural season of IPL. As said, Argal was picked up by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) but never got to play a single game.
A medium-pace bowler, Argal too didn't had a great run at domestic level. He made his first-class debut for Baroda in 2008. Overall, Argal played 10 first-class matches, three List A games and six T20s, before calling off his short career in 2013. Following his career in cricket, Argal worked in the Income Tax Department while preparing for BCCI Umpiring Examinations.
He finally cleared the BCCI's umpiring exams in 2023 and has since been officiating in the domestic cricket. Argal's big break as an umpire came in Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year, officiating in four games.
However, he finally made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2026 in a game between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals at the Ekana Stadium. He has also officiated in the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings clash, that saw many records being being rewritten.
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