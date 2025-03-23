Who is Amit Gupta? Tech Mahindra employee detained in Qatar for nearly three months

A senior employee of the Indian IT major, Tech Mahindra, has been detained in Qatar for three months since January 2025 over allegations of data theft, reported multiple media outlets on March 23.

As per the report, Amit Gupta was detained by the Qatari authorities on January 1, 2025, over claims of an alleged data theft. However, the further details of the charges remain undisclosed. Gupta's family says that the techie is innocent and has been falsely accused of the alleged crime.

Advertisement

Also Read | Tech Mahindra reacts as Gujarat techie detained in Qatar over data theft charges

Who is Amit Gupta? For the last three years, Amit Gupta has been the region head of Qatar and Kuwait, Tech Mahindra, leading the region's business enterprise. Before the Region head position, Gupta worked as a senior sales manager and client partner in the firm and has spent nearly 12 years in the Indian IT-major.

Before joining Tech Mahindra, Gupta worked for a firm named Nucleus Software Exports, where he spent three years. Earlier in his life, he also worked as an assistant manager for Infosys.

On the education front, Amit Gupta has a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree majoring in Computer Science from the Malaviya National Institute of Technology in Jaipur.

Gupta finished his Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing and Systems from the International Management Institute (IMI) in New Delhi, according to data collected from his LinkedIn profile.

Advertisement

Tech Mahindra Responds The Indian IT major, Tech Mahindra, told the news portal NDTV that the company is in “close contact with the family, providing necessary support to them.”

The firm is also coordinating with the India and Qatar authorities to coordinate the process and said that they are “adhering to the due process.”

“Ensuring the wellbeing of our colleague (Amit Gupta) is our top priority”, said Tech Mahindra, as per the news portal's report.

Also Read | Palestinian Activist Should Stay Detained in Louisiana, US Says

Along with the company, the Indian government is also providing all possible assistance to Amit Gupta, reported the news portal Hindustan Times, citing people aware of the development.

“Our embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case,” one of the sources cited told the news portal without providing further details.

Advertisement

Since 2022, this is the second incident of an Indian being detained in Qatar. Earlier, eight former Indian Navy personnel were detained in 2022 and then later sentenced to death in 2023. Still, due to the efforts of the Indian government, their death sentence was commuted, and the eight individuals were released in February 2024.