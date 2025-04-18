Who is Anaya Bangar? Meet transwoman cricketer who made bombshell allegations against ‘cricket world’

Anaya Bangar, the child of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, is making headlines for deeply personal reasons. Sanjay Bangar's son, Aryan, underwent a hormonal replacement therapy and now identifies as Anaya.

The 23-year-old took social media by storm after sharing her transformational journey. She came to the limelight when she made bombshell revelations against the “cricketing world”.

Anaya Bangar voiced the challenges a trans woman faces while seeking a career in the "cricketing world". In an interview with Lallantop, Anaya said she “played with some well known cricketers now like Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal.”

"I had to maintain secrecy about myself because dad is a well-known figure. Cricket world is filled with insecurity and toxic masculinity," she could be heard saying in a video clip she shared on Instagram.

She also spoke out about alleged harassment from fellow cricketers after her gender transition. There has been support and there have been some harassment as well," Anaya said in the interview.

She shared her ordeal, saying, "There have been a few cricketers who randomly sent me nude pictures of themselves." She alleged a "person used to abuse her in front of everybody. The same person then used to come and sit beside me and ask for my photos."

In a recent Instagram post, Anaya expressed disappointment over ICC's new rule.

Who is Anaya Bangar? Anaya is a cricketer and social media influencer. She was earlier known as Aryan Bangar, the son of former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar.

She underwent the life-changing, gender-affirming surgery. She now identified as Anaya.

She represented Islam Gymkhana in local club cricket, NDTV sports reported. Apart from this, the left-handed batter also played for the Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire.