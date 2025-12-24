Who is Andrea Preti, Venus Williams' husband? All about the Italian actor-director

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti are officially married! The couple became husband and wife over the weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of a five-day celebration.

The tennis star has been linked to the actor-producer since July 2024. She confirmed their engagement during a post-match interview in July 2025.

“My fiancé is here, and he really encouraged me to keep playing,” Venus, 45, the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match, said. “He’s never seen me play.”

The wedding Venus Williams and Andrea Preti reportedly got married on 18 September 2025, in Ischia, Italy. “We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy, but we didn’t have enough time to do the paperwork — because I’m a foreigner, it can take about eight months,” Venus told Vogue in December 2025.

According to Vogue, the couple held a second wedding in December in Palm Beach, Florida, because of Venus' “Florida roots”. The celebration included 5-day festivities leading up to the big day.

They ultimately got married in a courthouse wedding on 19 December 2025.

“For me, the courthouse ceremony was very unique, emotional, and deep,” Andrea told Vogue, adding that “it was the second-best day” of his life, after the wedding itself.

Venus shared a series of pictures from her second wedding on social media and wrote, “Mr. & Mrs. Preti 🤍 A dream come true ✨💫”

Who is Andrea Preti? Born in 1988 in Denmark, Andrea Preti is an actor and producer who was raised in Italy. According to media reports, Andrea was introduced to the fashion world as a teenager in Italy. He had a successful career as a model before transitioning into acting and producing.

He studies acting at the Susan Batson Studio in New York City, according to his IMDb bio. Soon after, he landed roles in television, film and commercials

Andrea made his debut as a filmmaker in the 2014 movie ‘One More Day,’ which he wrote and acted in, too. He was also appearing in the Italian television series ‘A Professor’.

That same year, 2014, he also created ‘The Wolf Man’, a short film.

Andrea is currently working on 'Animals', an action film blending drama and romance. He last starred in 2023's Temptation and was a contestant on the Italian reality show La Talpa.

Andrea Preti has a net worth of $1 million, according to The People, citing reports.

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti: Love story Venus Williams and Andrea Preti were spotted boating together in Nerano, Italy, in July 2024. It was when their romance first caught the public's attention.

Soon after, in February 2025, Venus was photographed in Rome wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand, sparking engagement rumours which she confirmed later in July.