Who is Anupriya Nagar? 21-year-old who used UK part-time savings to back ₹200 crore hit ‘Hanuman Ansh’

At just 21, Anupriya Nagar has taken an unusual route into the film industry. After studying economics at the University of Bath in the UK, she went on to become a producer of the devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, a film that has emerged as one of the unexpected box-office successes of 2026.

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The film about the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba has now crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office.

Nagar joined the project when production had already been completed, and the team was looking for funds to finish post-production. She said she decided to put her personal savings from her time in the UK into the film after developing a strong emotional connection with its subject.

Also Read | Hanuman Ansh gets tax-free status in Uttarakhand after its strong box office run

Speaking to news agency ANI about the project in Uttar Pradesh, she said, “Three women have produced this film, and I am the youngest. I joined during post-production. The team told me that the film had been made, but they did not have the funds for post-production. I put all my savings into this film because I felt a strong emotional connection to it. It is a very emotional project for me.”

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Who is Anupriya Nagar? Nagar was born in Mumbai before moving to the UK to pursue a degree in economics at the University of Bath. Her social media profiles identify her as an economist, artist and film producer.

Her connection with the arts began during childhood. She started showcasing her artwork at the age of 12 and later became involved in leadership roles across art, dance and business societies at the University of Bath.

She was also associated with the university's Women in Business Society and took up various student leadership responsibilities. Her academic work has included research into innovative ecosystem banking.

Nagar invest her UK savings in the film The film's subject became the focus of extensive research before production. Nagar said the team spent roughly a year studying Neem Karoli Baba's life, visiting locations associated with him and meeting people who had known or spent time with him.

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The research took the team to places including Chitrakoot and Vrindavan as they worked on the project.

Nagar entered the production at the post-production stage, when the film had already been made but additional funding was required. She subsequently invested her own savings because she felt personally connected to the story.

Explaining her motivation, she said, "Maharaji (Neem Karoli Baba) inspired so many foreigners, such as Larry Brilliant and Steve Jobs, but very few people in India know about Maharaj Ji. I want people to know his life story and visit his ashram. There is also a misconception that the entire film was produced by me, which is not true. I contributed one-third of the entire budget. Yes, we have recovered the money we invested, and the film is also doing well. The entire team believe that this is nothing but a miracle of Maharaj Ji that the film is doing so well..."

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Hanuman Ansh was produced under Swambhu Media Network. Publicly available credits name Nagar, Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, and director Vishal Chaturvedi among the film's producers.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



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Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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