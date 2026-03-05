Who is Anurag Dobhal? Bigg Boss fame YouTuber posts ‘last blog’ amid harassment from family over inter-caste marriage

Anurag Dobhal, Bigg Boss 17 fame YouTuber popularly known as UK07 Rider, claimed that he is facing months of mental harassment and torture from his family over inter-caste marriage.

In an Instagram story, Dobhal shared the link to his “last blog” on YouTube and said it was his last message.

In the nearly two-hour-long YouTube video, Dobhal accused his parents and brother of subjecting him to severe emotional distress. “My life changed drastically over the last few months. I never thought that life would throw me down like this and leave me shattered,” he said.

Talking about his early struggles, the YouTuber shared his battle with a brain tumour in childhood. He also talked about the pressure he faced from his family to study and how he had to take up tuition work to pursue his dreams.

“I fulfilled everyone’s dreams before my own,” he said. “I never imagined my last vlog would be like this. I feel there was no loyalty in my life from anyone.”

An inter-caste wedding that changed everything In the lengthy video, Dobhal shared that he met his wife, Ritika Chauhan, on social media. She was a fan who had been messaging him for nearly three years, before he finally decided to reply, the YouTuber said.

"We dated for two years. We spent time together, we travelled, we fell in love. I felt she was very good for me and would never leave my side," he said.

Dobhal also shared that although his family wasn't ready for him to get married to Ritika at first, they agreed later.

However, the YouTuber said, things took a strange turn just days before his marriage. “Five or six days before the wedding, I don’t know what happened. They said they were not happy with this marriage and would not attend.”

According to Anurag Dobhal, just days before the April 30 wedding last year, his family began pressuring him. “I was harassed to the point that I folded my hands and touched their feet. I was forced to apologise in front of relatives.”

He claimed that his parents harassed him to the point of humiliation, and they agreed to attend the wedding, but had made clear that they would not be happy. “I performed all the wedding rituals alone. Neither my father nor my mother stood with me. They wanted to torture me.”

Dobhal also claimed that his family did not allow him to bring his wife home and said that even his brother criticised him for bringing shame to the family. “My brother Kalam said I had ruined the family’s name because of an inter-caste marriage.”

Did Anurag Dobhal attempt suicide? Anurag Dobhal revealed that the emotional strain of the alleged harassment pushed him to consider suicide. “I even tried to end my life a day before, but I couldn’t gather the courage.”

Dobhal said that his family should be held responsible for his death. “Mummy, Papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya are responsible for my death. I have nothing left to do. I am under a lot of depression, and I don’t know how to eliminate this feeling,” he said.

Dobhal added that he has been struggling severely in recent days. “I have not eaten or slept for five days. I feel like I have almost gone mad,” he said.

“I don’t know whether they will let me die after this video or not, but I will die,” he said.

Addressing someone he identified as his lawyer, the YouTuber said, “Don’t spare them. They troubled me a lot.”

Why did Ritika leave Anurag Dobhal? Towards the end of the video, Dobhal claimed that even his wife Ritika, had left him.

“Ritika, many people influenced you and lied to you, but I always loved you and did everything for you. However, you trusted others, believed what they said, made wrong decisions and left me,” he said.

“I loved my child, and that was my only hope. I wish you had believed me. I wish you had not trusted other people. I wish you had stood by me,” he added.

Who is Anurag Dobhal? Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, is a prominent YouTuber and reality TV star who gained fame through his participation in Bigg Boss 17.

He has a significant following on social media, particularly on Instagram, where he shares his life experiences and vlogs. Anurag's journey has been marked by both triumphs and tragedies.