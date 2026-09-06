Who is Arthur Lundeen? Man duct-taped to seat mid-flight after hurling racist, anti-LGBTQ slurs

The passenger whose images went viral after he was restrained with duct tape during an American Airlines flight has been identified as 67-year-old Arizona resident Arthur Lundeen, the New York Post reported.

Lundeen was arrested after American Airlines Flight 618, travelling from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, was diverted to Baltimore following a disturbance involving the passenger.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police identified Lundeen as the man at the centre of the September 3 incident. Videos showing passengers and crew members restraining him, along with photographs of him secured to his seat, later circulated widely online.

What happened on the flight? The disturbance reportedly began around two hours after the aircraft took off. Investigators and passengers said Lundeen became increasingly aggressive, shouting profanities as well as racial and anti-LGBTQ slurs.

He is also accused of directing an offensive racial slur at a flight attendant who attempted to intervene.

The situation became violent soon afterwards. Lundeen was accused of hitting the passenger seated beside him and damaging the person's computer. A woman who attempted to intervene was also pushed.

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Passengers and crew restrained Lundeen As the confrontation intensified, members of the cabin crew and fellow passengers stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Lundeen's hands were initially secured with zip ties. Duct tape was then used to restrain him to his seat for the remainder of the flight.

The pilot subsequently diverted the aircraft to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Police officers boarded the aircraft after it landed and took Lundeen into custody.

Passengers recall the disturbance Juan Mejia, a former law enforcement official who was travelling on the flight, told ABC News that he became aware of a disturbance during the latter part of the journey.

Mejia said Lundeen was seated two rows behind him and had become 'belligerent’. He reportedly heard him using vulgar language and racial slurs, including remarks directed towards members of the flight crew.

Mejia and fellow passenger Richard Olenick are said to have stepped in after Lundeen allegedly became physically aggressive.

Who is Arthur Lundeen? Lundeen has been identified as the passenger whose alleged behaviour forced an American Airlines flight bound for New Jersey to divert to Baltimore. He was arrested after the aircraft landed.

According to the Maryland Judiciary Case Search & Record Portal, Lundeen’s case is being heard in the District Court for Anne Arundel County in Glen Burnie.

Court records identify him as Arthur Layne Lundeen, a white male measuring 5'10" and weighing 160 lbs, with brown eyes.

The records list Lundeen as a resident of Tucson, Arizona. His date of birth is recorded as 17 August 1959, making him 67 years old.

What charges does Arthur Lundeen face? Lundeen has been charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, both classified as misdemeanour offences. He was released on bond on September 4.