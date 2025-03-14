Who is Ashraf Mahrous? Guinness record holder who pulled a train with his teeth | Watch viral video

The Guinness World Record recognises unusual and unconventional achievements, a recent one being pulling a train with your teeth. As unreal as it may sound, for Ashraf Mahrous, it is one of the several tasks he could do.

Who is Ashraf Mahrous? Ashraf Mahrous, also known by his nickname Kabonga, is an Egyptian wrestler. This week, he received formal recognition from Guinness World Records in three categories, including pulling the heaviest rail using his teeth. His other recognitions include certificates for the heaviest locomotive pull and the fastest 100-meter road vehicle pull, according to a report by AP.

Mahrous is the President of the Egyptian Federation for Professional Wrestlers. The international franchise had earlier recognised him for cracking and eating 11 raw eggs in 30 seconds in February 2024 and for pulling a 15,730-kilogram truck with his teeth in June 2021.

Mahrous, who is in his 40s, claimed to have pulled the two-ton train in under 40 seconds. A crowd gathered at Ramses train station in Cairo on Thursday to see him pulling the train. As he pulled the train weighing 279 tons with a rope in his teeth for a distance of around 10 meters, the crowd cheered for him. He again pulled the train with a strap on his shoulders, bringing in more cheer from the crowd.

Watch video here:

According to Dawlet Elnakeb, one of the organisers of the Thursday event, Mahrous did not train extensively. He only trained for 20 days before the event, the report said. Mahrous has “abnormal strength,” Elnakeb said, who also runs a sports company.

