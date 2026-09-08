Who is Athira Suresh? NIT Calicut alumna leaves thriving career at Bengaluru's ExxonMobil to join Indian Army

NIT Calicut alumna Athira Suresh is in the limelight since she joined the Indian Army on 5 September after completing her training at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya. She left her thriving career at multinational energy firm ExxonMobil, in Bengalru, as a Project Controls Engineer for a rather unconventional dream.

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Athira Suresh, who hails from Kerala's Kozhikode, was inducted into the Indian Army as Lieutenant during the academy’s 29th passing-out parade. At the same time, 252 other officer cadets 218 men and 34 women completed the Short Service Commission (Technical) course and received their stars. A simultaneous parade was held at OTA Chennai on that day during which a total of 595 new officers were commissioned, including 64 women.

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Tracing Athira Suresh's military roots Athira Suresh secured Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Calicut after clearing the prestigious national level IIT-JEE exam. Coming from a military family, her decision was influenced by her family tradition. Her father Naik Suresh joined the Railway Protection Force after retirement from Corps of Signals. Both of her maternal and paternal grandfathers, Gangadharan Nayar and the late Velayudhan Nayar, had served as a part of the Indian Army. However, her mother Suma chose a career in teaching and her brother Harichand is studying in engineering.

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Schooling and higher education She did her schooling from Dayapuram Residential School and as a woman with military roots she joined National Cadet Corps (NCC) during her college years. Between 2021 and 2023, she was a part of Naval Unit NCC Kozhikode, according to her LinkedIn profile. At NITC, she was a part of the Literacy and Debating Club and also served as Vice Captain of athletic team. In her final ear, she became Deputy Sports Secretary.

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“Athira pursued her B.Tech. in Civil Engineering at NIT Calicut from 2020 to 2024. During her time at NITC, she was an active member of the Naval NCC, NITC, as part of the KL-20 batch. She also served as the Vice Captain of the Athletics Sports Team during 2023–2024,” NIT Calicut in a post on LinkedIn stated.

Her experience also encompasses the time she spent at Larson and Toubro and HiLite Builders during her internship. Although Athira's her specific unit and posting have not been announced yet, she is expected to serve in a technical arm of the Army as a Civil Engineering graduate commissioned through the technical entry.

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