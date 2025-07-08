Who Is Babydoll Archi? Assam influencer’s ‘Dame Un Grrr’ reel and viral pic with Kendra Lust sparks internet frenzy

Social media is abuzz with discussions around ‘Babydoll Archi,’ an Instagram influencer who has gone viral seemingly overnight. From a striking saree transformation video to a photo with American adult film star Kendra Lust, Archi’s sudden rise has sparked curiosity, speculation, and even debates about artificial intelligence.

What’s behind the viral fame? Babydoll Archi, whose real name is Archita Phukan according to her Instagram bio, is reportedly from Assam and is known for her bold digital presence. She currently has over 7,92,000 followers on Instagram.

She shot to internet fame with a now-viral reel set to the catchy track Dame Un Grrr by Romanian artist Kate Linn. The video, which features an eye-catching saree transformation, has crossed four million views and continues to trend across platforms.

But what exactly triggered her sudden fame remains unclear. On Monday, her name began trending on search engines, with the phrase “Archita Phukan video viral original” seeing a sharp spike on Google Trends.

A photo that sparked controversy Adding fuel to the online frenzy was a recent photo of Phukan with American adult star Kendra Lust. The image quickly went viral, prompting discussions about Phukan’s career and personal life. Some questioned whether the photo was real, while others speculated it could be AI-generated.

Notably, a section of social media users even claimed that Babydoll Archi herself might be an AI-generated persona, pointing to her appearance and digital content as possible indicators.

Cryptic response to speculation Phukan has not directly addressed the rumours. Instead, she shared a cryptic Instagram story that read: “Lately, I’ve seen my name making its rounds—headlines, whispers, and a lot of speculation. All because of one meeting, one frame, one moment.”

She further added: “Let me be clear: I haven’t confirmed anything. And I’m not here to deny it either. Why? Because I’ve learned that silence often speaks louder than clarification. Some paths are private. Some moves are strategic. And some stories are best told in chapters—not captions.”