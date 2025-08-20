Caitlin Covington aka 'Christian Girl Autumn' influencer to skip Fall content this year

Caitlin Covington, famous for her fall photoshoots every year, has shared that she will be taking off this season due to the “pressure” of making new content look better than the past. The 34-year-old made the announcement in an emotional video on TikTok on August 19, People magazine reported.

Who is Caitlin Covington? Covington became an overnight sensation on the social media platform when she shared her annual fall photoshoot in 2019. Over the past several years, she has been sharing similar shoots, becoming popular as the face of the 'Christian Girl Autumn' meme.

She had initially started filming her love for the fall season in a blog in the early 2010s, when she was an undergraduate student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as per People.

In 2019, she came into the spotlight when an X account, Blizzy McGuire, shared her photograph with another influencer in the fall foliage.

"Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn,” read the caption of the post.

Caitlin Covington breaks down in tears Covington will take a break from the trend this season as she discussed the challenges in a viral video on TikTok.

In the video, she stated that she will not post any autumn content this time on her social media platforms.

“I am not going to be able to post fall videos this year... It is just a lot of pressure to make each video better than the last — to make each fall better," Covington said.

She stated that she really needed a break this time, telling her fans, "I am just really sorry”.

Earlier, Covington shared that she feels the pressure during the fall season as people look forward to her content on social media. She added that she tries to uphold herself to a "certain standard and brainstorm new creative ideas".

Further, Covington shared that she goes on to spend several hours and plans multiple outfits before filming the fall content.

"There’s a lot of pressure, and I want my videos and pictures to be well received," she noted.

Covington's autumn obsession also involves her family members, including her two children.

FAQs How many followers does Caitlin Covington have on Instagram? She is followed by 1.3 million people on the social media platform.

When will Caitlin Covington's autumn photoshoot come out this year? She has announced on TikTok that no content will be released this year.