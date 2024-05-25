Tech-savvy Italian teenager Carlo Acutis became the first millennial saint of the Catholic Church. The UK-born prodigy earned the moniker “God's Influencer" after spending his short life spreading faith online.
Also Read: Indian chef Padam Vyas seen with empty stall in Australia; netizens react, ‘What a shame’
At the age of 15, Carlo Acutis died of leukaemia in 2006. He was beatified four years ago after it was the Vatican found that a boy recovered miraculously from a disease days after touching Acutis' t-shirt.
Who is Carlo Acutis?
The millennial, who died in 2006, became popular among the masses for using technology to propagate religion. Carlo Acutis was born in London on May 3, 1991. Later, he grew up in Milan. While growing up, Acutis handled his parish website and later began managing a Vatican-based academy.
Also Read: Viral video: BSF Jawan roasts papad in sand amid severe heatwave; netizens react
Miracles attributed to Carlo Acutis
He was beatified four years ago after the Vatican observed that he had miraculously saved another boy's life. The 15-year-old computer prodigy embarked on the path of sainthood after it the Vatican observed that a 7-year-old boy from Brazil reportedly recovered from a rare pancreatic disease after touching one of Acuti's t-shirts.
Also Read: ‘Bengaluru Cant’: CSK's Tushar Deshpande reacts to RCB's IPL 2024 exit in viral Instagram post
However, a person qualified as a saint only after at least two miracles have been attributed to them and approved by the Pope. On Thursday, Pope Francis greenlit a second miracle attributed to Acutis. With this, Acutis became the youngest saint till date.
Also Read: Nazi salute, racist song at Germany club: Viral video sparks reactions from social media, netizens say ‘not surprised’
The second miraculous case is of a boy who suffered severe head trauma in July 2022. However, he miraculously recovered days after her mother offered prayers at the tomb of Acutis. The scans showed that her brain injury had disappeared.
Carlo's mother has expressed happiness on the decision and said that “many had prayed for this canonisation," reported AFP.
“I was not an example of sanctity, but for me Carlo was like a teacher, he was special, never a complaint, never a criticism," AFP quoted Carlo's mother.
Carlo's remains on display at Church of Santa Maria Maggiore
Carlo's remains are displayed in a tomb with a glass side at the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Assisi.
According to AFP, he appeared astonishingly lifelike, his face reconstructed and body dressed as he lived -- in jeans, trainers and a sweatshirt.
For many Catholics, the place has become a place of pilgrimage. It was also declared the site of the second miracle attributed by the Vatican.
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!