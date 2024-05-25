Carlo Acutis was born on May 3, 1991, in London. He died at the age of 15 due to leukaemia in 2006. He is set to become the first ‘millennial saint’ of the Catholic Church.

Tech-savvy Italian teenager Carlo Acutis became the first millennial saint of the Catholic Church. The UK-born prodigy earned the moniker "God's Influencer" after spending his short life spreading faith online.

At the age of 15, Carlo Acutis died of leukaemia in 2006. He was beatified four years ago after it was the Vatican found that a boy recovered miraculously from a disease days after touching Acutis' t-shirt.

Who is Carlo Acutis? The millennial, who died in 2006, became popular among the masses for using technology to propagate religion. Carlo Acutis was born in London on May 3, 1991. Later, he grew up in Milan. While growing up, Acutis handled his parish website and later began managing a Vatican-based academy.

Miracles attributed to Carlo Acutis He was beatified four years ago after the Vatican observed that he had miraculously saved another boy's life. The 15-year-old computer prodigy embarked on the path of sainthood after it the Vatican observed that a 7-year-old boy from Brazil reportedly recovered from a rare pancreatic disease after touching one of Acuti's t-shirts.

However, a person qualified as a saint only after at least two miracles have been attributed to them and approved by the Pope. On Thursday, Pope Francis greenlit a second miracle attributed to Acutis. With this, Acutis became the youngest saint till date.

The second miraculous case is of a boy who suffered severe head trauma in July 2022. However, he miraculously recovered days after her mother offered prayers at the tomb of Acutis. The scans showed that her brain injury had disappeared.

Carlo's mother has expressed happiness on the decision and said that “many had prayed for this canonisation," reported AFP.

"I was not an example of sanctity, but for me Carlo was like a teacher, he was special, never a complaint, never a criticism," AFP quoted Carlo's mother.

Carlo's remains on display at Church of Santa Maria Maggiore Carlo's remains are displayed in a tomb with a glass side at the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Assisi.

According to AFP, he appeared astonishingly lifelike, his face reconstructed and body dressed as he lived -- in jeans, trainers and a sweatshirt.

For many Catholics, the place has become a place of pilgrimage. It was also declared the site of the second miracle attributed by the Vatican.

