Who is Chris Chan? Transgender cartoonist’s pregnancy announcement during live streaming goes viral

Transgender cartoonist Chris Chan revealed during a live-streaming event that he is having a child, sparking speculation about the child's parents and raising concerns regarding his ability to raise a child after past legal issues and mental health challenges.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Chris Chan was arrested in 2021.
Chris Chan was arrested in 2021.(X)

Transgender cartoonist Chris Chan, known for the comic series Sonicu, a mix of Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikachu, has revealed he is having a child. He shared the news on a live-streaming event. He shared the news when a viewer questioned, “When will you announce the child you’re having?"

Responding to the question, Chan said “When the child, when the child is actually coming into play for summer/ somewhere around that point or I just might keep y’all in the dark and let y’all know until and wait till after the child is born."

The clip was shared by the streaming platform Kiwi Farms.

 

Also Read | Meta, TikTok, Google Slam Australia’s Under-16 Social Media Ban

In 2021, Chan was reportedly arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with his 79-year-old mother, who was suffering from dementia. Her attorney, David Heilberg, then claimed that the 42-year-old was suffering from mental health issues, which led to such controversial statements. Chan was in prison for two years and was released in March last year.

 

Also Read | Viral video: Rescued lion cubs cuddle with woman on bed, Internet reacts

Several people speculated that Chan is expecting a baby with his Finnish friend Flutter. Chan and Flutter became friends when he was jailed from 2021 to 2023 at the Central Virginia jail, according to a report by Tribune.

Post Chan's announcement, several fans congratulated him, whereas some raised concerns over his ability to raise a child. Some also wondered if the news was true.

"If so, that would also kind of confirm that Flutter is 20-35 or so, at least probably not any older than 35. Most likely under 30 then actually.

Then again, Chris has crazier delusions, so who knows. If Flutter's belly starts growing in her next appearences, we'll know for sure.

Summer would be around 7 to 10 months away.

If true, she would've gotten pregnant recently." wrote one user.

 

Also Read | Viral video: PhD student selling street food impresses internet: ‘There are…’

Another user commented, “Chris can't even take care of himself. If he does impregnate flutter, that poor kid will have a sociopathic mother who has a thing for guys who rape their moms and then a dad who can barely take care of himself and thinks he's Jesus,”

“Is this the first sign of apocalypse," added another.

“I really hope he means in his mind and not for real. Oh god Chris, and Gypsy Rose Blanchard reproducing is scary,” wrote one user.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsWho is Chris Chan? Transgender cartoonist’s pregnancy announcement during live streaming goes viral

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:55 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Emami share price

    659.85
    03:49 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -33.2 (-4.79%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.