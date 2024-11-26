Transgender cartoonist Chris Chan revealed during a live-streaming event that he is having a child, sparking speculation about the child's parents and raising concerns regarding his ability to raise a child after past legal issues and mental health challenges.

Transgender cartoonist Chris Chan, known for the comic series Sonicu, a mix of Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikachu, has revealed he is having a child. He shared the news on a live-streaming event. He shared the news when a viewer questioned, "When will you announce the child you're having?"

Responding to the question, Chan said “When the child, when the child is actually coming into play for summer/ somewhere around that point or I just might keep y’all in the dark and let y’all know until and wait till after the child is born."

The clip was shared by the streaming platform Kiwi Farms.

In 2021, Chan was reportedly arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with his 79-year-old mother, who was suffering from dementia. Her attorney, David Heilberg, then claimed that the 42-year-old was suffering from mental health issues, which led to such controversial statements. Chan was in prison for two years and was released in March last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several people speculated that Chan is expecting a baby with his Finnish friend Flutter. Chan and Flutter became friends when he was jailed from 2021 to 2023 at the Central Virginia jail, according to a report by Tribune.

Post Chan's announcement, several fans congratulated him, whereas some raised concerns over his ability to raise a child. Some also wondered if the news was true.

"If so, that would also kind of confirm that Flutter is 20-35 or so, at least probably not any older than 35. Most likely under 30 then actually.

Then again, Chris has crazier delusions, so who knows. If Flutter's belly starts growing in her next appearences, we'll know for sure.

Summer would be around 7 to 10 months away.

If true, she would've gotten pregnant recently." wrote one user.

Another user commented, “Chris can't even take care of himself. If he does impregnate flutter, that poor kid will have a sociopathic mother who has a thing for guys who rape their moms and then a dad who can barely take care of himself and thinks he's Jesus,"

"Is this the first sign of apocalypse," added another.