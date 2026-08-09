Who is Chris Hansen, the journalist set to be played by Robert Pattinson in Primetime?

Robert Pattinson is taking on one of the more recognisable figures in American television journalism for Primetime, A24’s upcoming crime thriller about Chris Hansen and the rise of To Catch a Predator. The film, directed by Lance Oppenheim and written by Ajon Singh, is inspired by the real-life journalist’s work on the Dateline NBC series and its controversial sting operations.

'You see how this looks, right?'

Who is Chris Hansen? Chris Hansen is an American television journalist who became widely known for his investigative reporting and, particularly, for hosting To Catch a Predator. The programme began as a series of Dateline NBC investigations in 2004 and focused on adults who communicated online with people they believed were underage. Hansen would confront the subjects at a sting house, often after hidden cameras had recorded their arrival.

Before becoming associated with the programme, Hansen had already spent years in journalism. He joined Dateline NBC in 1993 and worked on major national stories before becoming the face of its predator investigations. His work eventually made him a recognisable television personality, while To Catch a Predator became one of the most talked-about segments on American television.

The series was also controversial, particularly because of questions surrounding the ethics of televised sting operations, the role of law enforcement and the public spectacle surrounding the confrontations. Hansen himself has distinguished between the term "potential sexual predators" and "pedophiles", noting that the latter has a specific definition.

What is Primetime about? Primetime takes audiences back to 2006, when Hansen was at the height of his To Catch a Predator fame. Rather than simply recreating the television programme, the film appears to examine the journalist, the production behind the investigations and the pressures surrounding the making of a television phenomenon. The film is inspired by Luke Dittrich's 2007 Esquire article, Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die.

Pattinson is joined by Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine. Oppenheim is making his narrative feature debut with the film, while Pattinson is also among its producers.

The recently released trailer gives a glimpse of Pattinson's transformation into Hansen, including his distinctive appearance and vocal mannerisms. The production's hair and make-up teams reportedly studied Hansen's look from the period, with Pattinson's appearance changing as the story progresses to reflect the psychological toll on the character.

Fans have appreciated Pattinson's change and evolution into Chris Hansen. One person wrote, “THE VOICE. THE DELIVERY. He’s coming for that oscar (sic).”

Another person wrote, “Robert Pattinson nailed Chris Hansen's voice in A24's PRIMETIME (sic).” A third fan wrote, “they're calling it the greatest run by an actor of all time (sic).”

A user on X wrote, “i have chills running down my back omg he's insane (sic).”

What would Chris Hansen do? The central premise of Hansen's work was straightforward but deliberately confrontational: potential offenders were lured to a location after communicating online with an undercover operative posing as a minor. Once they arrived, Hansen would confront them on camera, question their intentions and, in many cases, the operation would culminate in police involvement.

That format turned Hansen into a television celebrity while also raising difficult questions about journalism, entertainment and the ethics of exposing alleged offenders on national television. Primetime therefore has the opportunity to explore not only the sensational nature of the investigations, but also what happened to the journalist at the centre of them.