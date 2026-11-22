US-based prediction market platform Kalshi has appointed 36-year-old streamer Cliff Savage to research the virtual economy of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The California resident will receive more than $100,000 for playing the highly anticipated video game, analysing its in-game economy and sharing his observations with audiences.

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Savage was selected from a pool of more than 33,000 applicants who applied for the unusual position. Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour announced the appointment on X, saying Savage's application “stood out the most”.

Explaining why the company selected him, Mansour shared details of Savage's career journey. “He started his career as a SoundCloud artist, then discovered streaming and moved to Twitch. He hustled for a while, averaging 30 viewers per stream,” Mansour wrote.

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The job advertisement had offered a base salary of $100,000-$120,000 (approximately ₹1.13 crore) for the contract period, along with an additional $15,000 allowance for gaming and streaming expenses. The selected candidate was expected to start playing GTA 6 at midnight on its release date, November 19, and spend more than 10 hours a day exploring the game.

Who is Cliff Savage? Cliff Savage is a gaming content creator from Corona, California, who previously combined livestreaming on Twitch with occasional gig economy jobs to earn a living. Despite not having a massive online following, he managed to secure the position ahead of thousands of other applicants.

A Bloomberg report said Savage had just 28 viewers watching his Twitch livestream when he received the call confirming his selection. A member of the Kalshi team, who had been keeping track of his streams, informed him about the news during the broadcast.

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Surprised by the announcement, Savage exclaimed, “Oh my god, bro. No way, bro,” before dropping to the floor in excitement. “I got chills in my body right now.”

He later described his reaction, saying, “My whole body just went numb.”

Savage also expressed his ambitions for the role in a post on X. “I will do for GTA6 research what Jeff Bezos did for Amazon,” he wrote.

What will Cliff Savage do as GTA 6 researcher? As part of his new role, Savage will investigate the virtual economy of Leonida, the fictional US state where GTA 6 takes place. His research will cover several aspects of the game's economy, including property prices, businesses, side hustles and other money-making opportunities available to players.

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He will also be expected to complete the game's main storyline, examine its features and regularly share updates on the different economic activities within the virtual world.

Kalshi reportedly received applications from several established gaming streamers who had much larger online audiences than Savage. However, the company opted for a candidate it believed could provide an independent perspective on the game.

“Our hope is we can have someone on a team who can have an unbiased take and understanding of the gameplay,” Salman Sohani, a member of Kalshi's growth team, told Bloomberg News.

When Kalshi first announced the vacancy earlier this month, it presented the opportunity as a full-fledged job rather than a conventional gaming partnership.

“We’re looking for someone whose parents said video games would never pay the bills. They were wrong, and you can tell them we said so,” the company said in its job description shared on LinkedIn.

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