Who is Connor Murphy?  YouTuber-bodybuilder passes away in Thailand; cause of death remains unconfirmed

Social media has erupted with claims that bodybuilder Connor Murphy died. At the time, no confirmation came from family or representatives directly.

Multiple outlets, including Thai media, have since reported his death. He reportedly drowned in a lake in Samut Prakan province, Thailand. This occurred on 7 July, according to Thairath's reporting.

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The claim originated with an X (formerly Twitter) account called BowTied Biohacker. Other accounts suggested that the bodybuilder had drowned specifically while in Thailand. Murphy had over 3 lakh Instagram followers at the time. When last checked, the number exceeded 3.77 lakh.

Connor Murphy posted an Instagram Reel just four days earlier. It was a playful video with a football and a golf club.

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Social media users are now reaching out to that video. They are commenting on his reported death.

“Man oh, man. You will be missed, brother. Sending you love to the heavens,” wrote one of them.

“RIP Connor. You were my first fitness inspiration,” posted another user.

One user wrote, “God bless. RIP. Prayers to you and your family, man.”

“The Thailand curse is real,” posted another user.

Another user commented, “RIP to a legend, man. Inspired so many people back in 2016-17 before Jeff and David blew up.”

“He was the reason I joined the gym. From watching his prank videos to Omegle!!! I just don’t want to believe it. This guy was a legend,” came from another.

Who is Connor Murphy? Connor Murphy rose to fame in 2016 with his viral fake-shirt trick. He built over 2 million subscribers on YouTube through bodybuilding transformation content. He also competed in the NPC Dallas Europa Games, finishing third overall.

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Around 2020, his content shifted dramatically towards spirituality and fasting. He explored meditation and psychedelic experimentation, worrying some fans online.

Witnesses reportedly filmed the YouTuber behaving erratically before the drowning occurred. He allegedly tried to give money away and rolled around in public. He then ran into a lake and swam until exhausted.

Rescue divers recovered his body roughly 20 metres from shore. Investigators found unused syringes and unidentified pills inside his vehicle. These findings don't yet confirm any specific cause of death. His girlfriend said she'd never known him to use drugs.

Connor Murphy: Cause of Death Police found no signs of assault during the initial examination. His body was sent for a full autopsy and toxicology testing. The US Embassy in Thailand was formally notified of events. Official results and the cause of death remain unconfirmed as of now.

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Bodybuilder Tony Hughes has shared an update about his deceased friend.

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“Connor Murphy was living on a golf course in Bangkok. It's very beautiful, and he has a nice house there. It's literally on the water. His back balcony overlooks the water as you can see from his Instagram and the things he posts,” Hughes said.

“So, in the end, he drowned in his backyard lake. There are a lot more things that led up to that, but that is how he ended up passing away: drowning. Up until his passing, he believed he had achieved some superhuman abilities."

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.