Who is D4vd? LAPD discover a decomposing human body in a Tesla registered to singer-songwriter from Houston

The Los Angeles Police Department discovered a decomposing human body inside the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd on Monday afternoon, according to the New York Post. The matter came to the LAPD’s attention after workers at the impound lot complained of a foul odor from the electric vehicle. While D4vd has yet to comment on the incident, the police have begun an investigation.

Who is D4vd? Singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is a former resident of Queens, New York City. D4vd, 20, was heavily inspired by Lil Pump’s Gucci Gang in middle school at 13, as per V magazine. He later discovered XXXTENTACION and decided to pursue a music career.

D4vd also revealed that he learned about the Indie genre through a Fortnite montage. The Romantic Homicide hitmaker, who later moved to Houston, said he initially “wanted to be a professional gamer”.

“I remember I wanted to be the best Fortnite player in the world, and that didn’t work out,” D4vd later told GQ. But after he listened to Sweet Weather by The Neighbourhood, D4vd, who calls himself a realist, “got into SoundCloud and Indie music”.

D4vd sees himself as a “poet” In an interview with GQ, on being asked if he considered himself a “poet”, D4vd answered: “Most definitely.”

“When you listen to my music, it's very direct and poetic,” he added.

“At this stage, I just wanna speak on the mic. I don't ever want to feel like I'm trying to sing because then it feels more like you're trying to catch a vibe rather than listening to it attentively,” D4vd concluded.

FAQs Which artist did D4vd take inspiration from in middle school? D4vd was inspired by Lil Pump and his hit track Gucci Gang in middle school.

What is the real name of the singer-songwriter D4vd? The real name of the singer-songwriter D4vd is David Anthony Burke.

How old is David Anthony Burke? D4vd is 20 years old.