Who is Diya Krishna? Actor and BJP leader's daughter goes viral for posting unfiltered maternity vlog

Malayalam actor and BJP leader Krishna Kumar’s daughter, Diya Krishna, who is also a well-known social media influencer, is making headlines for her candid maternity vlog that chronicles the birth of her baby boy. Filmed at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, the video gives viewers a raw and emotional glimpse of her childbirth experience. Diya, who documented the journey herself, mentioned in the vlog that she packed her makeup kit along with the baby’s essentials, saying, “I packed my makeup set because I want to look trendy for my child. I don’t want to be seen as a mother with pimples. Not that pimples are bad 'cause I look good even with them, but it’s all for the extra confidence.”

The video has resonated with many for its honest portrayal of labour and delivery. It shows Diya spending her final hours before childbirth surrounded by family. As she entered labour, she was comforted by her husband, Aswin Ganesh, and supported by medical staff. The vlog also captured the powerful moment when the newborn was placed in her arms, leaving her overcome with emotion.

Since its release, the clip has gone viral, crossing six million views in just three days. Many praised Diya for breaking away from the typically polished, filtered versions of childbirth often seen online.

One viewer on X shared, “I had been searching for a long time to understand how modern medicine handles childbirth. Unlike other family vlogs, this one includes treatment protocols which I was previously only familiar with through reading or hearing about it.”

On Reddit, reactions were divided. While some lauded her openness, others questioned her choice to document such a personal moment.

A user wrote, “Lots of love and respect for Diya Krishna. I can only imagine how difficult the whole process of normal delivery would be for someone who has a phobia of all hospital-related things, including needles, even if she was on epidural. The mental trauma and anxiety a delivery creates in such people is much more long-lasting.”

Another remarked, “Doing videos every 10 hours, they are cashing in the opportunity like crazy.”