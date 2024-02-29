Who is Dolly Chaiwala? Internet sensation who earned praise from Bill Gates for his unique style of serving tea
Microsoft founder Bill Gates is having a great time in India. The billionaire is exploring the nation and sharing regular updates on social media. In one such video, Bill Gates appreciated the innovative approach of Indians and shared his interaction with internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala.