Microsoft founder Bill Gates is having a great time in India. The billionaire is exploring the nation and sharing regular updates on social media. In one such video, Bill Gates appreciated the innovative approach of Indians and shared his interaction with internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala.

“In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!," Bill Gates captioned the video shared on social media platform Instagram.

Who is Dolly Chaiwala? With a roadside tea stall located near the old VCA stadium in the Sadar area of Nagpur, Dolly Chaiwala earned internet fame with his unique approach to tea-making. While his real name remains unknown, Dolly Chaiwala's videos are viral on the internet, accumulating lakhs of views. The tea seller is known to upload various videos while making tea in a his own style, attracting a lot of eyeballs online.

Not just his tea, but the way Dolly Chaiwala keeps cigarettes also connects with the customers and that's the reason his stall is always beaming with tea enthusiasts.

Interestingly, while the internet went crazy over the video of Bill Gates sipping Dolly Chaiwala's tea, he had no idea that he was serving tea to a billionaire. Dolly Chaiwala said he only realized it the next day when people started asking him about the Bill Gates video.

"I was not aware at all I thought that he was a guy from a foreign country so I should serve him tea. The next day when I came back to Nagpur then I came across 'Maine kisko chai pilaya.' He (Bill Gates) said 'Wow, Dolly ki Chai.' We did not speak at all, he was standing just beside me and I was busy with my work. I watch South movies and from them, I have learned the styles...Today, I feel that I have become 'Nagpur ka Dolly chai wala.' In future, I wish to serve tea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi..." Dolly Chaiwala said while speaking with news agency ANI.

“It was shot three days ago. His team contacted me and flew me to Hyderabad for the project. Earlier, I was not aware about him (Bill Gates) and only got to know about how famous he is, a day after the video went viral. I am feeling very happy," he told PTI.

