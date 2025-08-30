Who is Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra’s fiancé? All about rapper French Montana

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra, daughter of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is engaged to Moroccan-American rapper French Montana.

Sheikha Mahra marked her return to Instagram with a post showing off a dazzling diamond ring. The image captured her hand being held by French Montana’s, with the sparkling jewel as the focus. The engagement is believed to have taken place in June during Paris Fashion Week, where French Montana also appeared on the runway.

Sheikha Mahra’s new beginning For Sheikha Mahra, the engagement comes after her high-profile split from Emirati royal Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, with whom she shares a daughter. Their separation became public when she accused him of infidelity, posting a blunt statement last July: “Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife.”

What is French Montana’s past relationship history? French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, was previously married to entrepreneur and designer Nadeen Kharbouch. The marriage, which lasted from 2007 to 2014, produced a son, Kruz Kharbouch, who is now 16.

Who is Sheikha Mahra? Born in 1994, Sheikha Mahra studied International Relations in the UK before completing a qualification at the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration. Known for her philanthropic work and progressive outlook, she is also regarded as one of Dubai’s most influential young royals.

With the Al Maktoum family fortune estimated between $18 and $20 billion, Sheikha Mahra herself is reported to hold a personal wealth ranging between $300 million and $1.5 billion, amassed through both inheritance and independent ventures.

Mahra is the only child of Sheikh Mohammed and Greek socialite Zoe Grigorakos, though she is one of the Dubai ruler’s 26 children in total, according to Tatler.

Sheikh Mohammed, a billionaire, amassed much of his fortune through real estate development, Reuters reports. Over nearly two decades at the helm of Dubai and the UAE, he has played a central role in transforming the city into a modern global destination, overseeing landmark projects such as the Palm Islands and the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.