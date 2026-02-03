Who is Emily Austin? MAGA influencer viral over Billie Eilish's ‘ICE Out’ Grammy speech

Singer Billie Eilish during her speech at Grammy Award 2026 lashed out at the ongoing immigration raids in the US but it was a conservative commentator who went viral for livestreaming her reaction. The sports host Emily Austin became an internet sensation as MAGA supporters praised the 24-year-old online.

Taking to X, Emily Austin wrote, “Live reaction to Billie Eilish going on a “Fuck ICE” rant 🤮Painful to listen to.”

Watch viral video here:

In response to Billie Eilish's ‘ICE Out’ remark during Grammy speech, Emily Austin wrote, “Standing ovation at the Grammys after an artist said “ICE Out.” So shameful. We love our law enforcement ❤️”

She shared another post from Grammy Awards 2026 where she posted a picture of herself posing with the American flag. The caption to the post states, “The American flag is not a fashion accessory—it is a declaration of pride and gratitude. I am proud to stand for a country that provides us with freedom. While others use this stage to divide, I chose to walk this carpet as a proud, unapologetic voice for the values that make this nation great.”

Emily Austin, who hosts boxing events on DAZN, was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Israeli parents. The independent NBA broadcaster and social media influencer grew up on Long Island and secured a degree in journalism from Hofstra University.

Emily Austin shot to fame in 2021 with her vlog “Daily Vibes with Emily Austin,” where she interviewed athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. With nearly 2.6 million Instagram followers, she is known as a MAGA supporter.

She previously worked as a model, worked at MTV on Music Lives and as a judge at Miss Universe 2022. Her article has even featured on Newsweek. The presenter for PragerU, Emily Austin has appeared several times as a panellist on the Fox News program Gutfeld.

What did Billie Eilish say at Grammys Billie Eilish attended the Grammy Awards 2026 in Los Angeles with an 'ICE Out' pin on her coat. Standing along with her brother, FINNEAS, as she accepted the Grammy for Song of the Year for “Wildflower,” she hit out at the ongoing ICE raids.

The 24-year-old singer in Los Angeles said, “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” in her acceptance speech for the song “Wildflower” which secured a Grammy Award in the ”Song of the Year" category. Billie Eilish donned an 'ICE Out' pin on her coat at the grand event called “music's biggest night.”