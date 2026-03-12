Who is Farman Khan? Viral 'Mahakumbh' girl Monalisa marries boyfriend at Kerala temple amid police protection

Viral 'Mahakumbh' girl Monalisa married her boyfriend in Kerala on March 11. The 18-year-old garland seller who became an internet sensation during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj tied the knot with her boyfriend Farman Khan in an interfaith ceremony at the historic Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple in Poovar, near Thiruvananthapuram. The ceremony was attended by Kerala Minister V Sivankutty M V Govindan and CPI(M) district secretary AA Rahim.

The Indore girl met Farman Khan six months ago. However, their families were reluctant to get them married as they belong to different religious communities. The wedding was performed as per Hindu customs and rituals. According to Monalisa, she made this decision as her father Jai Singh Bhosle had been relentlessly pressuring her into a forced marriage with a man of his choice who lived in the same village as their family.

The girl who became famous because of striking features and amber eyes said, "My family wanted to get me married somewhere far away, but I didn't like that... But now I'm happy."

Farman, who hails from Maharashtra, explained that he first met Monalisa at one the sets where both were selected as cast members for an acting project. This was when their first interaction happened. It was Monalisa who first proposed Farman. Initially, the boy turned down the proposal but eventually both fell in love and decided to get married.

"We decided to get married in Kerala at this place because we like the Nayanar Temple. People of Kerala are very nice," ANI quoted Furman as saying.

Over the six month relationship with Monalisa, he added, “These six months were like sixty years of love thats why we decided to get married. We met during a shoot for the film. We were working together. We talked. Monalisa proposed, I initially refused, but Monalisa convinced me.”

As per media reports, her father did not approve of her relationship with Farman, so he located her and tried to forcibly take her back to their hometown. The couple approached the Thampanoor police station in Kerala's capital seeking protection. The police called the father to the police station nd explained that since Monalisa is 18, she has the legal right to decide whom she wants to live with. Hence, the wedding ceremony was performed under police protection.

Monalisa's upcoming films

On the work front, Monalisa has been involved in shooting for her debut Malayalam film ‘Nagamma’, alongside actor Kailash. She is also set to enter Bollywood industry with Sanoj Mishra's upcoming film, 'The Diary of Manipur.' Beyond her film ventures, Monalisa boasts 93.9 lakh followers on Instagram.