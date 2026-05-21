Who is Gabriela Gonzalez? US influencer accused in alleged plot to kill singer Jack Avery

Gabriela Gonzalez, a social media influencer popularly known as “Gabi,” has been charged in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy targeting Jack Avery, member of the boy band Why Don't We.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Gabriela Gonzalez, her father Francisco Gonzalez and her former boyfriend Kai Faron Cordrey have been accused of conspiring to hire a hitman through the dark web to kill Avery.

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Authorities recently unsealed the charges, revealing details of what investigators described as a chilling plot allegedly linked to an ongoing custody dispute involving Avery and Gonzalez’s young daughter.

Alleged Murder Plot Involved Undercover Agent According to prosecutors, the alleged conspiracy unfolded between 2020 and 2021.

Investigators claimed Kai Faron Cordrey was in communication with an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a hitman. Authorities said discussions allegedly included details related to payment, timing and proof of completion for the planned killing.

The District Attorney’s Office further alleged that Francisco Gonzalez financed the operation by providing money to Cordrey on two separate occasions.

Officials claimed the total amount transferred for the alleged murder plot was approximately $14,000.

Authorities said Francisco Gonzalez was later arrested in Florida before being extradited to Los Angeles.

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All three accused now face one count each of attempted murder charges.

Who Is Gabriela Gonzalez? Gabriela Gonzalez is a fashion and lifestyle influencer based in North Carolina with a large social media following.

She currently has more than 469,000 followers on Instagram and initially drew public attention through her relationship with Jack Avery.

Avery and Gonzalez reportedly began dating in February 2019 before separating later that same year.

The couple’s daughter was born in April 2019, just months before their relationship ended.

Following their separation, reports suggested the two became involved in a prolonged custody dispute regarding their daughter.

According to investigators, the alleged murder-for-hire plot emerged during that custody battle.

It remains unclear who currently holds legal custody of the child. However, Gabriela Gonzalez frequently shares photographs and moments featuring her daughter on social media.

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Timeline Of The Alleged Plot Authorities claimed the alleged conspiracy began taking shape in early 2021.

According to prosecutors, the first payment linked to the alleged hitman arrangement was transferred in April 2021, when Francisco Gonzalez allegedly sent money to Cordrey.

Officials further alleged that another payment of $4,000 was sent in June 2021 for the same purpose.

The case reportedly escalated in September that year when Cordrey allegedly came into contact with an undercover agent posing as a contract killer.

Investigators claimed he then shared details about the proposed hit job.

The allegations only recently became public after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office unsealed the charges against the trio.

Jack Avery And Why Don’t We Jack Avery rose to fame as a member of Why Don't We, the American boy band known for songs like 8 Letters, Hooked and Fallin’.

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The group gained a significant global fan following during the late 2010s and became especially popular among younger audiences through social media and streaming platforms.

Avery has also remained active as a solo musician and online personality in recent years.

The allegations surrounding the alleged murder plot have shocked fans online, with many reacting to the case across social media platforms after details emerged publicly.

Social Media Reacts To Case Following reports about the charges, social media users expressed disbelief over the allegations involving the influencer and the singer.

Many users discussed the case online, particularly because of the alleged use of the dark web and the connection to an ongoing custody dispute.

The case has also drawn attention because Gabriela Gonzalez maintained a strong social media presence focused largely on lifestyle content, fashion and family-related posts.

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Authorities have not publicly disclosed additional details regarding the current status of the custody matter involving the couple’s daughter.

The investigation into the alleged conspiracy remains ongoing.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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