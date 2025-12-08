Who is going to be Nikhil Kamath's next podcast guest? From Sydney Sweeney to Lord Krishna, netizens float wild theories

With Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath having already hosted tech billionaire Elon Musk on his WTF is podcast, the question on everyone's mind is: who's the next guest?

While many would be content waiting for an announcement on Kamath's next podcast guest, the internet isn't known for its patience, and many netizens have already started posting about potential invitees, ranging from credible ones to pure satire.

As netizens took to the internet to share their theories, many noted how Kamath's influence extended far beyond that of other podcasters such as Raj Shamani and Ranvir Allahabadia.

"Raj Shamani got Vijay Mallya. Ranvir Allahbadia got Ashneer Grover. Meanwhile, Nikhil Kamath : Bill Gates, Modi ji, Elon Musk. Miles ahead in guest influence by a large margin," wrote one user, a thought that many shared on social media.

Who is going to appear on Kamath's next podcast episode? Netizens take a guess... Although Kamath has largely spoken with industry leaders such as Bill Gates and Elon Musk to world leaders such as Narendra Modi, netizens mused that his next guest could be Tollywood icon Rajinikanth.

"Bill Gates, PM Modi, now Elon Musk. What a guest list Nikhil Kamath has built for his podcast. As he hits higher and higher levels, at some point he will interview Rajinikanth. Then he can end the series (sic)," wrote one user on X.

Another user, meanwhile, suggested another big name from the world of entertainment could show up in the Zerodha co-founder's podcast: Sydney Sweeney.

With the Hollywood actor recently making waves, especially after a controversial ad campaign for American Eagle, netizens suggested that Sweeney could very well be on the list, especially considering that Kamath had earlier interviewed Kriti Sanon from the entertainment industry.

"Building on that momentum, Kamath is now set to feature Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney in his next episode. With the Musk clip already making waves across social media for its candid setting and unexpected pairing, Kamath’s evolving guest list signals a major leap in the global reach and ambition of his podcast," a post by a satire account said on Instagram.

Another suggested that Kamath could try interviewing Satashi Nakamoto, the as yet unidentified and elusive founder of cryptocurrency bitcoin.

Others, meanwhile, took it a step further and even suggested that Kamath's next guest would be none other than Lord Krishna. Yes, the deity Lord Krishna.

"What if this happens," posted a user on Instagram, sharing an AI-generated video of Lord Krishna being interviewed by the Zerodha co-founder. "Nikhil X Shree Krishna" the video caption read, showing the two of them laughing.

The video was clearly an edit of Kamath's teaser videos for the Elon Musk episode, that featured the Tesla CEO laughing along with his interviewer.

What we know about Kamath's next guest While netizens continue to share wild theories about Kamath's next podcast guest, there's very little information on who could be the next one to feature, and our guess is as good as anybody's.

Kamath, for his part, has yet to post any update on his social media handle, but his past guest list indicates that whoever it is, they are likely going to be a person of considerable note.

Kamath's earlier guest list includes but is not limited to: