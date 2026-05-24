Who is Gurtej Sandhu? IIT Delhi graduate becomes US's 7th top inventor with 1,382 patents

India has produced many talented technology experts, but several of them achieved their biggest successes abroad. One such name now gaining attention online is Gurtej Sandhu, an Indian-origin engineer from Amritsar who studied at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi and later became the seventh most prolific inventor in US history.

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A viral post on X recently revived the debate around brain drain. The post said, “India trains the engineer and America files the patents. We export the inventor and we import the chip.” Many users shared Sandhu’s journey as an example of how Indian talent often finds better research and innovation opportunities outside the country.

Who is Gurtej Sandhu? Sandhu, who completed his MTech from IIT Delhi in 1985, is currently Senior Fellow and Vice President at Micron Technology. He has received 1,382 US patents during his career - more than Thomas Edison, who held 1,093 patents. His research in semiconductors, chip manufacturing and atomic layer deposition has helped make electronic devices smaller, faster and more efficient.

After studying at IIT Delhi and Guru Nanak Dev University, Sandhu moved to the United States for his PhD. He later became an important figure in global microelectronics research. For the past 35 years, he has worked with Micron Technology and currently leads the company’s Si-to-Package research and development roadmap from Boise, Idaho.

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What are his major contributions? His work in silicon CMOS technology and memory scaling for DRAM and NAND systems has contributed to advancements in cloud computing, smartphones, cameras and data storage technology. In 2018, he was honoured with the prestigious IEEE Andrew S Grove Award for his contributions.

Reacting to his achievement, Guru Nanak Dev University vice-chancellor Karamjeet Singh described it as “a moment of unparalleled pride” for both the university and the country.

“Gurtej’s journey from our campus to global acclaim shows how dedication and curiosity can reshape the world. His success is an inspiration for our students and faculty alike,” he said.

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How did social media users react? The online discussion around Sandhu also triggered a wider debate about innovation and retaining talent in India. Several social media users said the country needs stronger research facilities and better support systems to stop talented professionals from moving overseas.

One user wrote, “He couldn’t possibly had done those inventions in India. You need labs and support for this.”

Another commented, “Smart people are the most valuable investment a country can make. Gurtej Sandhu generated thousands of patents. That is not one person succeeding. That is knowledge creating more knowledge. We grew the mango tree. Someone else opened the juice factory.”

A third user said, “Have met him in a conference at Las Vegas in 2019, though I have filed multiple US patents myself but I must say he is a very humble and approachable person considering his achievements and depth of knowledge in our domain. Lot of reformation needed in India to breed innovation!”

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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