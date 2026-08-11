Who is Harveer Singh? Meet the California singer blending Punjabi and Mexican music traditions

California-based Punjabi singer Harveer Singh is drawing attention for a musical crossover that brings Punjabi identity together with Spanish-language and regional Mexican music.

Singh, who says he belongs to Punjab's Doaba region, has spoken about the importance of his turban and Punjabi identity while discussing his music and collaborations.

Speaking on a YouTube show, Singh explained why the turban remains central to his public image: "Turban is a very important part of me. It is my identity."

He also reflected on the visual similarities he sees between Indian and Mexican communities, saying the turban helps distinguish his identity. “We Indians look like Mexicans. It's the turban that makes me different.”

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Singh added that even a small audience can make a difference when people connect with his music and identity. "If four people are appreciating my music and watching me, it is because of the turban I wear."

Harveer Singh And Talibelico's Musical Connection Singh has been working in coordination with Talibelico, a California singer known for performing regional Mexican music while wearing a Punjabi-style turban.

Talibelico's first name is Esdras. He was born in Redwood City, California, and was raised partly in Tijuana, Mexico. His mother is Mexican and his father is Indian, giving him a personal connection to both cultures.

He performs under the name Talibelico, a stage name that combines the ideas of a "talisman," representing magical impact, and "belico," a term associated with movement and Mexican folk music.

His social-media videos have helped bring attention to his unusual combination of Mexican banda and corrido music with Punjabi cultural imagery.

In an interview with CBS Sacramento, Talibelico spoke about his passion for the music: “It makes me happy. The banda makes me happy and I love what I'm doing, singing corridos and music.”

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His musical journey has also attracted attention from fellow musicians. Guitarist Juan Gallardo told CBS13 that he first came across Talibelico on TikTok in 2023. "I seen him on TikTok a while back, back in 2023, and the first video I seen, I was like, 'He speaks Spanish.'"

A Punjabi-Mexican Connection With California Roots The collaboration between Harveer Singh and Talibelico comes against the backdrop of a much older cultural connection between Punjabi and Mexican communities in California.

Punjabi immigrants began settling in California in the early 20th century, particularly as farmers and agricultural workers. Some Punjabi men married Mexican women, creating families and communities that carried elements of both cultures into later generations.

Today, that history is being reflected in a new way through music.

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Singh brings his Punjabi background and identity, while Talibelico draws from Mexican banda and corrido traditions. Their collaboration demonstrates how those cultural influences can meet in contemporary California.

Rather than treating Punjabi and Mexican music as separate traditions, the two artists are creating a crossover sound that reflects the multicultural identity of the state.