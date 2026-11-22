Indian mathematician Neena Gupta, who gained international recognition for challenging a version of a mathematical problem that had remained unresolved for nearly seven decades, has been named to TIME's inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list.

A professor at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, Gupta has been recognised in the Health and Science Innovators category for her contributions to mathematics and algebraic geometry.

Her breakthrough came in 2014, when she constructed a counterexample to a version of the Zariski Cancellation Problem, first posed by mathematician Oscar Zariski in 1949. The achievement established her as a prominent researcher in affine algebraic geometry.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Indian mathematician Neena Gupta? ⌵ Neena Gupta is a mathematician and professor at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata. She is known for her work in affine algebraic geometry. 2 What mathematical problem did Neena Gupta challenge? ⌵ In 2014, Gupta constructed a counterexample to a version of the Zariski Cancellation Problem, first posed by Oscar Zariski in 1949. 3 How did Neena Gupta challenge the Zariski Cancellation Problem? ⌵ Using a three-dimensional affine variety developed by Takanori Asanuma, Gupta showed that the problem’s proposed relationship does not always hold in positive characteristic. 4 What awards has Neena Gupta received for her mathematics research? ⌵ Her honours include the Indian National Science Academy’s Young Scientist Award in 2014, the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 2019 and the Ramanujan Prize in 2021. 5 Why was Neena Gupta named to TIME100 Next India 2026? ⌵ TIME recognised Gupta in its Health and Science Innovators category for her contributions to mathematics and algebraic geometry.

Who is Neena Gupta? Born in Kolkata in 1984, Gupta developed an interest in mathematics at an early age. However, she did not initially consider pursuing the subject as a career.

In an interview, she recalled how a senior introduced her to the Mathematics Honours course at Bethune College and encouraged her to take the subject more seriously.

Her mother, Gyanlata Gupta, also played an important role in nurturing her interest. She encouraged Neena and her brother to solve mathematical problems, often turning their practice sessions into friendly competitions.

Gupta graduated with Mathematics Honours from Bethune College in 2006 before joining the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata for postgraduate studies. She completed her master's degree in 2008 and earned her PhD in 2011 under Professor Amartya Kumar Dutta.

How Neena Gupta challenged a 70-year-old mathematical problem Gupta first attracted international attention in 2014 for constructing a counterexample to a version of the Zariski Cancellation Problem, which was proposed by mathematician Oscar Zariski in 1949.

The problem examines whether two mathematical structures that become equivalent after adding another dimension must necessarily have been equivalent before that additional dimension was introduced.

Using a three-dimensional affine variety developed by Japanese mathematician Takanori Asanuma, Gupta demonstrated that this does not always hold true in positive characteristic.

Her result became a significant contribution to affine algebraic geometry, a branch of mathematics concerned with the study of geometric structures through algebraic methods.

Neena Gupta's awards and international recognition Gupta's contribution to mathematics earned her the Indian National Science Academy's Young Scientist Award in 2014.

She subsequently received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 2019 and the Ramanujan Prize in 2021, becoming the third woman to receive the honour.

In 2022, she was conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskar. She received the Infosys Prize in 2024 and delivered the prestigious Emmy Noether Lecture in 2025.

Her latest recognition comes with her inclusion in TIME's inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list, which recognises emerging leaders and innovators across fields.

Neena Gupta on women's representation in mathematics Gupta has also spoken about the representation of women in mathematics and the challenges of working in a field where women have historically been underrepresented.

She has recalled that she was the only woman in her postgraduate mathematics class at the Indian Statistical Institute.