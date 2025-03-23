When talking about India's popular comedians, names such as Johnny Lever, Vir Das, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Zakir Khan come to mind. Over the years, comedy has become one of the best businesses in India. Look at Kapil Sharma's The Great India Kapil Show, Comicstaan and several stand-up comedy shows. Many comedians, comedy actors and stand-up comics have gained name and fame and earned in crores.

But who is the richest comedian in India? It's Kanneganti Brahmanandam, the comedian known for his work in Telugu cinema. If reports are to be believed, Brahmanandam is the "Richest Comedian in India" and his net worth is around 500 crore.

News24 reported that Brahmanandam’s estimated net worth stands at a staggering Rs. 505 crore ($60 million), however, India.com and Siasat put the figure at ₹490 crore. His net-worth surpasses that of the biggest names in comedy like Kapil Sharma and Johnny Lever.

Education and personal life Brahmanandam was born on February 1, 1956 in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, India.

Considered the "greatest comedian" in the Telugu film industry, Brahmanandam is a native of Muppala village near Sattenapalli. IMdB reported.

Career Brahmanandam completed his MA (Telugu) and worked as a Lecturer in Telugu before Jandhyala introduced him to the silver screen with a role in the movie 'Chantabbai (1986).

IMDb Mini Biography states that Brahmanandam won the Best Supporting Actor in an inter-collegiate competition in Narasaraopet in 1968 and won the fancy dress competition award for portraying the character of ‘Modabbayi.’

After a brief hiatus, he was given a role by D. Rama Naidu in 'Aha Naa Pellanta (1987)' and Brahmanandam never looked back.

Brahmanandam's career spans over three decades and 1,000+ films, earning him a Padma Shri and a Guinness World Record, India Times reported. He was recently starred in “Kalki 2898 AD.”

