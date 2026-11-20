Jhanak Shukla became a familiar face in Indian households through her role as a robot girl in the popular television show Karishma Kaa Karishma. She also appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan and it in the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

However, unlike several child actors who continued pursuing careers in the entertainment industry as adults, Jhanak chose a different professional path. She stepped away from acting to concentrate on her education, pursued higher studies and eventually moved into the marketing sector.

The former child actor has now completed her master's in marketing and is working with a marketing firm.

Why did Jhanak Shukla quit acting? In an interview with The Times of India (TOI), Jhanak explained that stepping away from acting was not a decision she had consciously planned. Her parents encouraged her to prioritise education while keeping the option of returning to acting open.

She said, "I was a child artiste, but after a point my parents told me that I should also focus on my studies and pursue acting post-graduation if I wanted to. So, I immersed myself in my studies and by the time I completed my graduation, I wasn’t interested in acting."

Jhanak also clarified that her decision to leave the entertainment industry was not prompted by any unpleasant experience. Instead, her priorities changed as she focused on academics.

Her parents, Supriya Shukla and Haril Shukla, were already associated with the entertainment industry. While her mother is a television and film actress, her father is a documentary filmmaker.

In a recent conversation with the BBC, Jhanak reflected on her childhood acting experiences and how she entered the industry. She said that growing up around her parents' professional work made acting a familiar environment.

She also recalled how her shooting schedules were organised around her school routine, with her parents ensuring that she returned home in time to complete her homework and studies.

From child artiste to marketing professional After stepping away from acting, Jhanak turned her attention towards academics and explored interests beyond the entertainment industry.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she studied archaeology before pursuing an MBA from NMIMS Global Access School for Continuing Education during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She subsequently decided to pursue further education and moved to Ireland to study marketing, eventually completing her master's in the subject.

Her LinkedIn profile also lists professional experience as an event assistant and host, alongside work involving marketing, event planning and sales management.

Has Jhanak Shukla ruled out returning to acting? Although Jhanak has built a professional life outside the entertainment industry, she has not completely ruled out returning to acting.

Speaking about the possibility of taking up acting assignments again, she said, "I didn't really leave acting, so if I get something very interesting which is to my liking, I might do it. I'll be back. Not fully but like somewhere, some place I'll be back."

For now, the former child actor appears focused on her professional journey beyond films and television.