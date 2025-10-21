Who is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia moves on after breaking up with Nikki Sharma, confirms new relationship

Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, has allegedly moved on after breaking up with TV actress Nikki Sharma. As per reports, the 32-year-old YouTuber and podcaster has found new love once again. Confirming his new relationship on Diwali, Ranveer shared photos a Ghibli-style photo with a girl from the celebrations.

Although he did not tag the woman in the photo nor reveal her name, but netizens were quick with their search and discovered the identity of Ranveer Allahbadia's girlfriend. Calling it the @happiest Diwali yet," Ranveer Allahbadia dropped a subtle hint about his new relationship and in a post on Instagram stated, “Having a grown man Diwali this year. First time I decorated my own place, thanks to some divine help. Life's good when you begin your day with a LIVE Rasraj Ji Maharaj Bajrang Baan. And end it with some Soft 1960s music.”

The Internet is making guesses that the YouTuber is dating influencer Juhi Bhatt. Speculations about Ranveer’s girlfriend started doing the rounds after he shared glimpses from his Diwali celebrations that matched with Juhi Bhatt's Diwali story as revealed by the same rangoli.

Reacting to Ranveer’s post, a user wrote, "@juhi.bhatt here she is for those who are finding, who's the girl :)." Another user remarked, “@sonarica1 is @juhi.bhatt for sure .. she has a post with the same dress as the AI pictures have plus she has put a story with the same rangoli as his 🤷‍♀️”

A third comment read, "@juhi.bhatt is The gibli gurl." Afourth user stated, “Ranveer bhai ne apni girlfriend soft launch kr diiiiiiiii.”

Instagram influencer Juhi Bhatt's Diwali story.

Who is Juhi Bhatt? The 29-year-old popular Instagram influencer Juhi Bhatt boasts over 4.59 lakh followers. As per reports, she hails from Uttarakhand's Dehradun. Known for her engaging online presence and promotional tie ups with brands like Tira.

Besides fashion collaborations, her profile displays a variety of content, including dance reels and lifestyle videos. Moreover, she has collaborated with well-known content platforms such as FilterCopy and featured in sketches titled “When You Break Up With Your Job.”