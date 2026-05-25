Who is Julie Tsirkin? NBC reporter’s reaction during White House gunfire incident goes viral

Julie Tsirkin, a White House and Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News, became the subject of viral online discussion after clips emerged showing her reacting to gunfire while filming a live segment outside the White House on Saturday night.
According to widely shared footage circulating on X, Tsirkin was recording a report on the White House lawn when multiple gunshots could be heard echoing in the background. The correspondent appeared briefly uncertain as the distant bangs rang out, prompting an immediate wave of memes and commentary online.
Social media users rapidly shared edited clips and reactions, with many debating whether Tsirkin’s response reflected shock, confusion or a lack of preparedness during a potentially dangerous situation.
The online discourse quickly escalated, with reactions ranging from humorous observations to direct criticism. One user wrote, “Julie Tsirkin is how normal, healthy women act. Damsel in distress instinct that looks for men to direct things when trouble starts (sic)”.
Another post stated, “Julie Tsirkin, i regret to inform you this may be your legacy. love and respect your reporting! (sic)”
Others mocked the moment more aggressively. One user wrote, “Julie Tsirkin is so cute here. I like my women a little clueless and lacking survival instincts like this (sic).”
Another described her as having the “Survival instincts of a newborn (sic)”.
One widely circulated post read: “NBC News reporter Julie Tsirkin on the White House lawn reacting to a volley of about 20-30 gunshots on May 23, 2026. She has no survival instincts, but she provided great material for memes (sic).”
Another user questioned her professional suitability, writing: “Julie Tsirkin is not fit to be a news journalist! (sic)”
Despite the criticism and online ridicule, Tsirkin responded publicly with humour, addressing the memes directly on X. She wrote, “I'm glad I could take one for the team with @nbcsnl on summer break. Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you'll stick around for the reporting 🙇♀️ (sic)”.
The response itself attracted further engagement, with many users praising her willingness to acknowledge the viral moment without escalating the controversy.
Tsirkin has built a prominent career covering Washington politics and congressional affairs. A first-generation Ukrainian-American from New Jersey, she graduated with honours from Rutgers University in 2017, majoring in broadcast journalism and political science.
She has worked across NBC News and MSNBC for nearly a decade and, since October 2025, has served as a special correspondent covering both the White House and Capitol Hill.