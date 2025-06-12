Who is Kamal Kaur? Social media influencer known for 'provocative' content found dead

Punjabi social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur, was found dead inside a parked car at Adesh University in Bathinda on Wednesday evening. Police on Thursday said that initial investigations suggest she was murdered.

Locals alerted authorities after noticing a foul smell coming from the vehicle. Police said the body was recovered soon after, and early findings indicate that she may have died 24 to 48 hours before being discovered.

Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana and believed to be in her early to mid-30s, was active on social media under the names ‘Kamal Kaur Live’ and ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’. Her official account, ‘Kamal Kaur Live’, had around 15,700 followers, while her main Instagram account had more than 3.8 lakh followers.

She was known for sharing reels, including controversial double-entendre videos that often went viral.



According to a Hindustan Times report, Kamal Kaur, had recently faced online criticism from a gangster based overseas for allegedly using "objectionable language" in her videos.

Superintendent of Police (City) Narinder Singh confirmed on Thursday that the deceased was a 30-year-old resident of Lachman Colony in Ludhiana.

“The victim’s family has been informed. Preliminary information suggests she left Ludhiana on June 9 for a promotional event in Bathinda and subsequently lost contact with her family. Further legal action will be taken based on their statements,” he said.



She lived with her mother, two brothers, and two sisters. Her family last saw her on the morning of June 10, when she left home for a promotional event in Bathinda. According to police, her mobile phone remained active until the night of the same day.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Bathinda) Amneet Kondal said the case is being investigated as a murder. “Prima facie there seems something fishy, and an FIR under murder charges is being registered,” she said. A forensic team has been brought in to assist with the investigation.

