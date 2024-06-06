Who is Kulwinder Kaur, the CISF constable that slapped Kangana Ranaut?

Kulwinder, who has now been suspended and faces a police case, said the slap was a reaction to Kangana Ranaut ‘disrespecting farmers’.

The woman CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, who alleged slapped the newly elected BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday was triggered by a remark the actor made during the farmers protests in 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a viral video, Kulwinder was seen saying, “My mother there," referring to the Kangana's statement saying women in the farmers protest were paid ₹100 each to sit at Delhi borders.

“Kangana Kehti hai aurate 100-100 rupee mein baithi thi aurate farmer protest mein, yeh baithegi wahan pe? Meri maa baithi thi jab isne bayan diya tha (Kangana said the women were sitting in the farmers protests for ₹100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she made that remark)," Kulwinder said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kulwinder, who has now been suspended and faces a police case, also said she had reacted to the actor-politician "disrespecting farmers".

According to reports, the CISF constable belongs to a family of farmers.

Following the incident, the BJP MP shared her “concern" for increasing “terrorism and extremism" in Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kangana also shared said that the incident happened at Chandigarh airport during security check.

“As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protest," she said.

"I am safe but I am concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab..." she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the height of the nationwide farmers' protest against the three farm laws in 2020, Kangana had posted about an elderly woman seen at one of the protests and said, she was "available for ₹100".

The actor was forced to delete the tweet after public outrage.

‘Strict action should be taken’ National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma said strict action should be taken against Kulwinder Kaur for slapping Kangana Ranaut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharma said it is a serious matter as the people who are responsible for security at the airport are breaching it.

"Strict action should be taken against the lady CISF personnel. We at @NCWIndia have taken up this matter with @CISFHQrs," the NCW chairperson said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

