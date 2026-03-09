Who is Mahieka Sharma? All about Hardik Pandya's partner, net worth and more

India’s victory over New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium created a moment of celebration for cricket fans across the country. The win, which coincided with International Women’s Day, also drew attention to a personal note shared by all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the celebrations.

Pandya credited Mahieka Sharma, who has been closely linked to him in recent months, while reflecting on the team’s success. During his post-match remarks, the cricketer said that since she entered his life, things have been going well for him professionally.

Mahieka Sharma, a model and actress, has increasingly found herself in the spotlight as her relationship with Pandya gained public attention.

Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Mahieka Sharma is known for her work as a model and actress. She has appeared in music videos, independent film projects and several promotional campaigns.

Over the years, she has collaborated with well-known brands including Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo. In the fashion industry, she has also walked the runway for prominent designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani.

Her relationship with Hardik Pandya first became widely known in October 2025, when the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport while leaving for a holiday. Since then, the pair have occasionally shared glimpses of their time together on social media, drawing attention from fans.

Before the T20 World Cup final, the couple also visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for Team India’s campaign.

Engagement Rumours And Online Speculation Mahieka and Pandya recently sparked engagement rumours after hosting a Hanuman Hawan at their residence. The ceremony triggered speculation online about a possible engagement and even pregnancy rumours.

Addressing the buzz, Mahieka responded through Instagram Stories, writing, “me watching the internet decide I'm engaged but I just wear nice jewelry every day (sic).”

She also joked about the pregnancy rumours in another Story that read, “wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumors (sic).”

Age Difference Between Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Mahieka Sharma turned 25 on 19 February this year. Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, will celebrate his 33rd birthday in October, making the age difference between the two eight years.

Mahieka Sharma’s Education Unlike many models who begin their careers early, Mahieka Sharma also has a strong academic background.

She studied at Navy Children School in Visakhapatnam before pursuing higher education. She later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance from Pandit Deendayal Energy University in Gujarat.

Mahieka also attended a winter academic programme at Salisbury University in Maryland, United States. Her academic training in business and finance is often cited as a factor that helps her approach modelling and brand collaborations strategically.

Mahieka Sharma’s Net Worth According to News24, Mahieka Sharma’s estimated net worth is between ₹3 crore and ₹3.5 crore.

Her income primarily comes from modelling assignments, brand endorsements, fashion campaigns and acting projects. As her presence in the fashion industry continues to grow, her earnings are also expected to rise.

Hardik Pandya’s Previous Marriage Before his relationship with Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya was married to actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in May 2020 and later renewed their vows in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies in February 2023.

In July 2024, they announced their separation in a joint statement that read, “We tried our best and gave it our all, but we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will remain at the center of both our lives. We will continue to co-parent to ensure his happiness.”

Mahieka Sharma And Agastya Pandya and Natasa’s son, Agastya, appears to share a comfortable bond with Mahieka Sharma. She was seen looking after him during India’s semi-final match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium earlier in the tournament.

The couple also caught fans’ attention at the World Cup final in Ahmedabad, where they were seen celebrating together in the stands. Their affectionate moments sparked fresh speculation among fans that wedding bells might not be too far away.

