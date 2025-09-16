Who is Mahieka Sharma? Finance graduate, model – all about Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend

Hardik Pandya's personal life is once again in the spotlight. Months after being divorced from Natasa Stankovic, and amid rumours of a split with singer Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya is reportedly dating Mahieka Sharma.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s alleged romance picked up steam after a Reddit post surfaced, showing the two spotted together at multiple locations. Reports claimed that what got everyone talking was one picture where Pandya’s iconic jersey number 33 could be seen in the background.

Neither Mahieka nor Pandya has confirmed or denied the buzz, but the curiosity about the cricketer's rumoured girlfriend is at an all-time high.

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Mahieka isn’t new to the spotlight.

Aged 24-years-old, Mahieka Sharma has led the runways for leading designers, starred in music videos and short films.

Crowned Model of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards, she’s also been named one of fashion’s rising stars by several leading magazines.

Mahieka Sharma has 42.8k followers on Instgram.

Mahieka Sharma's education According to multiple reports, Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend scored a perfect 10 CGPA in her Class 10 boards before pursuing economics and finance at university.

While her parents hoped she’d choose medicine or engineering, Mahieka always had her sights set on the camera.

Mahieka's career as a model Mahieka began her modelling career with local pageants in Gujarat and Delhi, before steadily building her presence in the modelling world—and on social media. A fitness enthusiast, she even completed her yoga teacher training soon after college.

Known for her discipline and professionalism, she once walked a ramp show in 2024 despite battling a painful eye infection caused by a makeup allergy, mentioned a report by TOI.

According to a report by NDTV, Mahieka Sharma was also seen at the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai, which took place on Saturday, September 14.