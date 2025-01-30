Who is Mahira Sharma? Cricketer Mohammed Siraj’s rumoured girlfriend ignites dating speculations

Amid rising speculation about Mohammed Siraj's love life, the famous Indian cricketer has confirmed his relationship with actress Mahira Sharma, reported Economic Times. As the official confirmation by the couple is yet awaited, the two became the talk of the town because of their recent interaction on social media.

The outstanding fast-bowler garnered huge praises for his performances on the field. Mahira Sharma is not a new name for netizens, as the actress was in news as a Bigg Boss participant. She has been a part of the film industry and has worked in several Indian films and TV shows.

Who is Mahira Sharma? Sharma hails from Jammu and Kashmir and has been seen in several television series and movie shows. She was born on 25 November 1997 in Jammu and later shifted to Mumbai for her higher education.

Mahira Sharma started her career as a model and has also worked in several television series and films. She was a part of reality show Bigg Boss 13. During her tenure as BB contestant, Mahira Sharma managed to make her own place inside the BB house and also earned praise for her sharp wit and personality.

She has been featured in several Punjabi songs, one of them is Lehenga which continues to remain popular among youngsters. The song received more than 1 billion views on YouTube, according to Wikipedia.

Before participating in Bigg Boss, Mahira Sharma has worked in famous shows like Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Yaaro Ka Tashan, MTV Date To Reember, etc.

About Mohammed Siraj Mohammed Siraj started his cricket career in the 50-over format in 2019 against Australia. Later, he also appeared in 44 matches and picked up 71 wickets at an economy rate of 5.18. His last ODI match was against Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2024.

