Who is Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal? President Murmu’s ex-ADC dubbed the ‘national crush’ who took premature retirement

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who became an internet sensation during his service to the nation and President Droupadi Murmu, has taken premature retirement from the Indian Army. He became a household name and a heartthrob while serving as Aide-de-Camp to the President.

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The former ADC first rose to prominence in 2021 as a Captain in the Jat Regiment. The Major again took the spotlight after Rashtrapati Bhavan’s official digital photo library made Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal's departure public by listing him as the retired former ADC. After formally leaving the post, he met with the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 21 August 2026 and the photos of this meeting have gone viral. In an Instagram post, he described this visit as an opportunity to express gratitude to the President for her guidance and blessings.

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Education and career He cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam in 2013 and joined the 133rd NDA course in 2014. He secured Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Affairs in 2017. In the same year, he joined Indian Military Academy and pursued Military Studies And Defence Management.

During his service, he led Jat Regiment's contingent at 2021 Republic Day Parade and won the prestigious Best Marching Contingent Trophy. The distinguished ex-Army officer served with the elite 4 Para Special Forces known as the “Daggers,” and even earned the Balidaan Badge which is an honour achieved by only a small fraction of volunteers.

With roots in military tradition, Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal hails from a Dogra Rajput family of Jammu and Kashmir. The former ADC served for the Indian Army for a total of 12 years, from Lieutenant, Captain, Major to Aide-de-Camp posts. He got selected for one of the most prestigious and discreet assignments in the armed forces — President’s ADCs in March 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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The description attached to his ‘open to work’ profile states, "Military professional with 12 years of experience leading cross-functional teams, high-pressure operations, and strategic planning across challenging global environments. Most recently served as Aide-de-Camp to the President of India, directing high-stakes protocol management, executive security, and seamless itinerary coordination for top-tier national and international engagements. Adept at cross-agency collaboration, having worked closely with the Prime Minister’s Office, foreign dignitaries, and central ministries while executing official diplomatic tours across eight countries."

It also mentions his key areas of expertise, including “strategic leadership, risk and crisis management, tactical communication, and operational planning.” Popular as “national crush” and, he further noted that he was “Recognized with the Presidential Service Badge and Commendation Cards from both the Chief and Vice Chief of Army Staff.”

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An SSB Crack report suggested that he took premature retirement due to personal and family reasons, citing an Instagram Live video. “In everyone’s life there are situations and instances which change your life forever,” he said while revealing that there were no immediate marriage plans.

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