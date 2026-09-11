Who is Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal? Why did 'national crush' Army officer quit at 30? Details on his career

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, who has been dubbed the 'national crush', announced his premature retirement after serving in the Army for 12 years. His retirement has left several disheartened and deepened the intrigue surrounding his career and life.

Sambyal, who served as President Droupadi Murmu's Aide-de-Camp (ADC) – a protocol officer who works directly for a high-ranking official – took retirement at the age of 30.

Rishabh Singh Sambyal's education and career He cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam in 2013 and joined the 133rd NDA course in 2014. He secured a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations and Affairs in 2017. In the same year, he joined the Indian Military Academy, where he pursued Military Studies and Defence Management.

During his service, he led the Jat Regiment's contingent at the 2021 Republic Day Parade and won the prestigious Best Marching Contingent Trophy. The distinguished ex-Army officer served with the elite 4 Para Special Forces, known as the “Daggers”, and even earned the Balidaan Badge, an honour achieved by only a small fraction of volunteers.

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With roots in military tradition, Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal hails from a Dogra Rajput family of Jammu and Kashmir. The former ADC served in the Indian Army for a total of 12 years, rising from Lieutenant and Captain to Major before taking up the Aide-de-Camp post. He was selected for one of the most prestigious and discreet assignments in the armed forces - President's ADC - in March 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Why did Rishabh Singh Sambyal retire? An SSB Crack report suggested that he took premature retirement due to personal and family reasons, citing an Instagram Live video. “In everyone’s life there are situations and instances which change your life forever,” he said while revealing that there were no immediate marriage plans.

How safety of President Droupadi Murmu is ensured In one of Raj Shamani's podcasts, Sambyal spoke at length about the vigilance required to ensure the President of India's safety.

The ex-ADC shared why no one is allowed to touch the feet of the President or shake their hands. "You don't know the intentions of the individual," said Sambyal. He added, "How can you trust the person who is on the other side?" He went on to share that he was even concerned about the glass from which she would have water. "You don't know who has kept it there. You don't know if something is there..."

He explained that an area extending up to 1 km around the President is kept sanitised, which means no arms, metal or other dangerous materials are allowed.

Everyday responsibilities Sambyal also explained his everyday duties as the person closest to the President. “Everything. I would say presidential requirements, which can be official or unofficial. So we look after everything. Say, for example, the President wishes to speak to the Prime Minister. She will call us, tell us that she wants to speak to the Prime Minister. So we will call up their people, I will speak to the Prime Minister, he is there…then she speaks," he explained.