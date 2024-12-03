Becoming a victim of a data breach, a video allegedly featuring Pakistani TikTok star Maryam Faisal in an intimate moment has been circulating on social media, sparking widespread reactions.

The explicit video shows a woman resembling Faisal in a romantic encounter with a man. While many are speculating that it is indeed the TikTok star, Faisal has not yet made any statement addressing the claims.

Who is Maryam Faisal? Maryam Faisal is a well-known social media personality in Pakistan, recognized for her engaging content on TikTok. With over 600,000 followers and millions of likes on her videos, she has established a significant online presence.

Her TikTok account (@maryamfaisal100) showcases a mix of dance videos, lip-sync performances, and lifestyle content. Admirers of Faisal appreciate her charisma, creativity, and entertaining style, making her a popular and influential figure among her followers.

Last week, images and videos allegedly depicting Kanwal Aftab in a compromising situation went viral online. The 26-year-old, known for her beauty, lifestyle, and family-related content, has not yet commented on the incident. Aftab, who resides in Lahore, has over 4 million followers on Instagram. She is married to fellow TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikandar, and the couple has a daughter.

This marks the fifth such incident involving a Pakistani celebrity since October, intensifying concerns over privacy breaches and the exploitation of public figures.

Meanwhile, Pakistani politician Azma Bukhari is facing the fallout from a fabricated, sexualized deepfake video that has been circulated online. The video is designed to undermine her reputation and discredit her position as one of the country's few female leaders, as reported by AFP.

"I was shattered when it came into my knowledge," said 48-year-old Bukhari, the information minister of Pakistan's most populous province of Punjab, AFP reported.

In Pakistan, a country with 240 million people, internet usage has surged dramatically in recent years, fueled by affordable 4G mobile internet. By January, around 110 million Pakistanis were online, marking an increase of 24 million compared to the start of 2023, according to DataReportal.

During this year's election, deepfakes became a major topic of digital discussion. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was imprisoned, had his team use AI-generated speeches in his voice, which were shared on social media, enabling him to campaign from behind bars.