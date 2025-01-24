A photo of Aarav Bhatia, son of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and actress Twinkle Khanna, with a girl has gone viral on social media. The photo has generated curiosity about the girl among social media users.

The same girl was spotted with Twinkle’s mother, Dimple Kapadia, at the screening of Akshay Kumar’s movie Sky Force, held at Juhu on Thursday night.

The beautiful girl, Naomika Saran, has left netizens gushing over her.

The makers of Akshay Kumar’s film Sky Force hosted a special screening on Thursday night, which was attended by several celebrities. While Akshay was seen with his wife Twinkle, his niece Naomika Saran stole the spotlight at the event.

She was sporting a stylish black sleeveless peplum top and denim jeans for the event.

Who is Naomika Saran? Eighteen-year-old Naomika Saran is a cousin of Aarav Bhatia. She is the granddaughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia.

Her mother is former actress Rinke Khanna, the younger sister of Twinkle Khanna, and her father is businessman Sameer Saran.

Aarav and Nitara Bhatia’s cousin has a huge following on social media. On Instagram, she has more than 97.3K followers, including star kids such as Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

Naomika's Instagram profile shows that she is currently studying at New York University's Tisch School Of The Arts.

Naomika also shared a photo with Aarav on Instagram. It has garnered more than 93,000 likes and several comments.

Recently, Dimple Kapadia had attended Naomika’s graduation ceremony in Mumbai. She shared a photo with her grandmother on Instagram. She also wrote: “Graduated with my favourite people by my side”.

