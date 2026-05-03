Who is Nishant Sindhu? Haryana’s 22-year-old all-rounder set to make IPL debut for Gujarat Titans

Nishant Sindhu, the promising 22-year-old all-rounder from Haryana, is set to make his much-anticipated IPL debut as the Gujarat Titans will take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 clash on Sunday (May 3). Sindhu brings a calm head, solid batting skills, and useful spin bowling to the big stage. With his left-handed batting and slow left-arm orthodox deliveries, he offers balance that many teams crave in T20 cricket.
In the 2025 Mega Auction, Gujarat Titans showed faith in his potential by picking him up for INR 30 lakh. The franchise retained him ahead of IPL 2026, a clear signal that they see Sindhu as part of their long-term plan. Now, with the opportunity knocking against Punjab Kings, he finally gets his chance to shine in the world’s biggest T20 league.
(More to follow)