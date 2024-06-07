Who is Olivia Henson? Kate Middleton’s lookalike marries ‘Britain’s most eligible bachelor’, Duke of Westminster

The wedding of 33-year-old Hugh Grosvenor, one of Britain's wealthiest landowners, to his partner Olivia Henson, 31, is one of the high-society events of the year in Britain.

Livemint
First Published09:57 PM IST
Olivia Henson and Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster leave Chester Cathedral after their wedding
Olivia Henson and Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster leave Chester Cathedral after their wedding(AP)

Hugh Grosvenor, the most eligible bachelor of Britain and the Duke of Westminster, married Olivia Henson at the Chester Cathedral on Friday. 

The duke ranks 14th on the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List, with an approximate worth of £10.1 billion. 

Despite his status as one of the UK's wealthiest individuals, Hugh prefers a peaceful life out of the spotlight, similar to Olivia. She has maintained a low profile amidst the fanfare associated with their wedding.

Here is what we know about Olivia Henson, the new Royal family member:

Olivia, the new Duchess of Westminster, attended the Dragon School in Oxford before moving on to Marlborough College, the alma mater of both Princess Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton.

Shen then traveled to Ireland to attend Dublin's Trinity College. There she earned a 2:1 credit in Hispanic Studies and Italian.

Olivia is currently employed as a senior account manager at Belazu, a B-corp committed to environmental consciousness, importing premium foods such as rose harissa and preserved lemons across Europe. Her plans to continue working after marriage remain uncertain.

Olivia and Hugh became friends after being introduced by mutual acquaintances. They dated for two years before the duke proposed to her at Eaton Hall, west of Chester, where he was raised, and which has been home to the Grosvenor family since the 1400s.

How is Olivia similar to Kate?

According to Royal experts and supporters, both the Royal ladies are willowy brunettes, and have a poised but easygoing attitude.

Olivia and Kate come from a similar upbringing; both were raised in the Home Counties, with their brother and a sister. Kate grew up in Berkshire's Bucklebury, while Olivia spent her childhood in Longworth.

The Daily Mail has reported that Olivia possesses an aristocratic lineage as well as connections to royalty. "She is the elder daughter of Rupert Henson and his wife Caroline, who is a scion of the Hoare banking family and the Marquess of Bristol. Henson is also a descendant of John Manners, the 5th Duke of Rutland."

 

 

