Who is Payal Gaming? Why is the YouTuber going viral? MMS controversy explained

Influencer and YouTuber Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming, has found herself in the middle of an MMS scandal.

Several netizens are speculating that the woman in the private video circulating on social media is Payal. But her fans claim it is a deepfake footage "created to attract views".

However, there is no confirmation of either claim yet.

Who is Payal Gaming? Payal Gaming, whose real name is Payal Dhare, began her YouTube journey in 2019 and quickly became a prominent figure among Indian gamers. She posts engaging gameplay videos and live streams for popular games, including BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), PUBG, GTA V, and others.

By 2021, her YouTube channel surpassed 1 million subscribers — thanks to her relatable personality and interactive style. Payal has since become the first Indian female gamer to cross 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

The gaming influencer is also affiliated with S8UL Esports, one of India’s leading gaming organisations.

In 2024, Payal won an international award at the MOBIES (Mobile Gaming Awards), becoming one of India’s first female gamers to achieve such recognition.

She also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to discuss the future of gaming in the country. She was the only female gamer at the table. She told the prime minister that gaming is a “stable career option” for women who face family restrictions and are not allowed to leave the house for work.

Payal Gaming: MMS controversy A private video is currently making rounds on social media platforms, with claims that the woman seen in it is Payal Gaming. Several screenshots from the viral MMS and clips of the influencer are also being circulated online.

However, referring to the multiple videos, such as the ‘19-minute viral clip’ and the ' ‘40 minute video’, going viral on social media, Payal's fans have urged people to stop sharing unverified content.

The rise in such viral videos has raised concerns about the safety of online platforms.

Authorities have strictly warned against sharing these videos on social media platforms, as the authenticity of all these clips remains unknown.

Payal's fans also urged social media users to act responsibly and refrain from sharing unverified content, noting that it is not the first time a creator’s name has been dragged into a viral controversy without proof.

Her fans believe that Payal is a victim of deepfake, where AI tools and viral rumours are being used to falsely link creators to explicit content.