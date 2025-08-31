Who is Piotr Szczerek? After Andy Byron row, polish CEO caught snatching Kamil Majchrzak's cap from kid at US Open

Polish businessman Piotr Szczerek, co-founder of paving and landscaping company Drogbruk, is in the spotlight after a viral video from the US Open showed him snatching a signed cap from tennis player Kamil Majchrzak, a cap that was meant for a young fan.

Piotr Szczerek and Drogbruk Szczerek, along with his wife Anna, established Drogbruk in 1999. Based in Poland, the company is known for producing paving stones, concrete slabs, fences, and decorative landscaping materials. Beyond construction, Drogbruk has built its image around sports sponsorships and youth athlete programs, linking the brand closely with Polish sporting culture.

Despite its strong reputation in the paving and fencing industry—where the company emphasises reliability and professionalism—the recent incident has damaged its image, with many online users threatening to boycott Drogbruk’s products.

The US Open Incident The controversy erupted after Kamil Majchrzak pulled off an upset win against ninth seed Karen Khachanov. Following his victory, the tennis player approached the stands to hand a signed cap to a boy named Brock. Before the child could accept it, Szczerek was seen taking the cap and placing it into his partner’s bag.

The clip spread rapidly on social media, sparking outrage. Fans accused Szczerek of unsportsmanlike behaviour and called on the US Open to ban him from future events.

Majchrzak’s Response Trying to make amends, Majchrzak later took to social media to find the young fan, writing, “Could you help me find the kid from my match?” He eventually met Brock in person and presented him with a replacement signed cap and other gifts. The moment was widely praised, with many applauding the player’s sportsmanship.

Drogbruk invited the young fan named Brock back to the stadium and gifted him a signed cap and other gifts.

Why it matters While Szczerek’s actions have attracted sharp criticism worldwide, they have also raised broader questions about ethics, fan conduct, and corporate accountability at major sporting events.

A user wrote, “One of the users wrote, “The individual seen in the video has been publicly recognised as Piotr Szczerek, the proprietor of the Polish paving company DrogBruk. He’s a thief and will regret this for the rest of his life.”

Another user commented, “Technically, he didn’t steal anything. The player wasn’t even looking at the kid. He looks bad but if the CEO didn’t take it another adult could have also taken it. It was never in the kid’s possession.”