Who is Praful Hinge? Vidarbha pacer becomes first bowler to pick three wickets in his first-ever IPL over

Praful Hinge, a young Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer, scripted a dream Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. In a sensational moment at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. The 24-year-old right-arm fast bowler from Vidarbha became the first bowler in IPL history to claim three wickets in his very first over. He dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, leaving RR reeling at 1/3 in after 1 over. This explosive start not only boosted SRH but also put the spotlight on an emerging talent from domestic cricket.

A historic first over in SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 match Opening the bowling for SRH against a strong Rajasthan Royals top order, Hinge delivered an unforgettable spell. He started by dismissing teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck with a hard-length delivery that rushed the batter. Sooryavanshi attempted a pull but only managed a top edge that went straight up. Salil Arora, the wicketkeeper, completed the catch, triggering wild celebrations in the SRH dugout. Kavya Maran was seen jumping out of her seat in excitement.

Next came Dhruv Jurel, who walked in but lasted just two balls. Hinge bowled a length delivery just outside off; Jurel played with an angled bat, and a thick inside edge uprooted the off-stump. The crowd erupted as RR slipped to ½.

On the sixth ball, Pretorius flicked a full delivery on the pads straight to Nitish Kumar Reddy at deep backward square-leg for a caught dismissal. Hinge finished with figures of 3/0 in the over, sending the Uppal crowd into frenzy. Ishan Kishan could not stop smiling as SRH players mobbed the debutant.

Who is Praful Hinge? Born on January 18, 2002, in Nagpur, Praful Prakash Hinge is a tall right-arm medium-fast bowler known for his bounce and discipline even on flat tracks. He made his senior debut for Vidarbha across formats in the 2024-25 season and quickly became a key member of the side that lifted the Ranji Trophy (2024-25) and the Vijay Hazare Trophy (2025-26).

In 10 first-class matches, Hinge has picked up 27 wickets at an impressive average of 26.66. He has played six List A games, taking five wickets, and featured in just one T20 match, claiming one wicket. His performances in the inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League stood out, where he grabbed eight wickets in six games, impressing IPL scouts with his ability to bowl long, controlled spells.

Hinge has honed his skills at the prestigious MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai since 2022 and even attended a 15-day training camp in Brisbane in 2024. His work ethic and raw pace make him a valuable asset for SRH, adding depth to their pace attack alongside experienced campaigners.